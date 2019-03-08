Falcons forced to cancel jump at Royal Norfolk Show

The RAF Falcons parachute display team at the Royla Norfolk Show! (c) copyright newzulu.com

A low blanket of cloud has forced a team of parachutists to cancel a display at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team free fall into the Grand Ring. Picture: Ian Burt The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team free fall into the Grand Ring. Picture: Ian Burt

The RAF Falcons had been preparing to thrill visitors to the Norfolk Showground this morning (June 26).

But a blanket of grey cloud, hanging at 1,000 feet, has scuppered the plans.

Flight Lieutenant Ash Grey-Smart said: "Unfortunately, as is the case with the weather, it's always changing, we have to pay heed to that."

He said the team of seven parachutists needs to jump from 2,500 feet minimum, an altitude which gives them time to open their parachutes and form the canopy stack.

During a jump the Falcons assemble and get to maximum altitude before going into freefall.

They then line up and form a canopy stack, which requires a lot of skill and precision.

You may also want to watch:

Lt Grey-Smart said the lack of any gap in cloud cover would make such a jump potentially dangerous.

Visitors still hoping to see the Falcons might catch them later on Wednesday, with another jump planned for 7.40pm.

The lieutenant said the team is assessing the weather and will decide later whether or not to jump.

The Falcons are also scheduled to jump on Thursday (June 27) at 11am and 6.15pm.

They are all parachutists undergoing training for three years to become freefall instructors.