BIG end-of-year quiz. What can you remember of 2019?

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

What happened to 'Trash Girl'? Which country was declared the happiest? And much more

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones. What did Delia offer to pay for? Picture: Archant Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones. What did Delia offer to pay for? Picture: Archant

1. What did TV cook and East Anglian resident Delia Smith offer to do in October to support the People's Vote Campaign?

2. What phrase was Oxford Dictionaries' "Word of the Year"?

3. At which football club was former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst appointed the new manager?

4. Temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska, set a new record on July 4. What was it?

5. Norwich City shareholders learned that a pre-tax profit of £14.6m for 2017-18 had fallen to what figure for 2018-19 after Premier League "parachute payments" came to an end?

6. According to a Chinese government report, to what figure would the nation's population probably climb by 2029, before falling from that peak?

7. Which medieval Norfolk church was looking forward with new confidence after crumbling flint walls and sagging buttresses were repaired, thanks largely to almost £250,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund?

8. What label did NASA and America's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration give the year 2018?

9. Healthwatch Suffolk unveiled the findings of a two-year study on the mental health and emotional wellbeing of young people. What percentage of secondary school pupils who took part admitted they were currently self-harming?

A flooded Portman Road in November. But what caused hours of chaos on the A14? Picture: ARCHANT A flooded Portman Road in November. But what caused hours of chaos on the A14? Picture: ARCHANT

10. Which American actress was sentenced to 14 days in jail as part of a college admissions scandal in the United States?

11. In March, we learned that the use of police stop-and-search powers had risen in Ipswich by what percentage over a year? (Senior officers said it was still lower than at its peak five years ago.)

12. Which country withdrew from OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, after being a member for 57 years?

13. Which historic local building did Ipswich School buy, to create more classroom space?

14. What's special about a new variety of apple that went on sale in America (Washington state, to be precise) this month?

15. Mum Kate Burton and friend Sky Webb-Hutchison used what to free a grass snake caught in netting by the River Yare? They came across the distressed snake while walking in Norwich.

16. Which Parisian landmark was wrecked by fire in mid-April?

17. What misfortune befell Norwich teenager Nadia Sparkes - known as "Trash Girl" because of her passion for picking up litter on the way to and from school?

18. If you wanted to buy Bugatti's La Voiture Noire - the most expensive new car ever, and only one would ever be made - how much would it set you back?

Edward Shearing, owner of The New Norfolk Oven in Great Yarmouth, scooped an award. How many hours did he normally work? Picture: Joseph Norton Edward Shearing, owner of The New Norfolk Oven in Great Yarmouth, scooped an award. How many hours did he normally work? Picture: Joseph Norton

19. Suffolk discovered how much it was getting from a £100m Home Office fund designed to tackle youth violence and knife crime. How much was it?

20. Which newsreader - who had appeared on the BBC and ITV, as well as hosting Question Time - died at the age of 77?

21. What was the date of Norfolk Day - when folk celebrated all that is good about the county?

22. Which country topped the World Happiness Report, and which was the gloomiest?

23. There was talk in Suffolk in the summer about a certain responsibility being transferred from the police to district and borough councils. What was it, and why was it a hot topic?

24. What was the name of Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale?

25. What could women look forward to doing in Saudi Arabia that they hadn't been able to do before?

26. Why was The Dial House in Reepham in the news?

27. In February we learned the United States' national debt had risen above what figure?

Margaret Atwood became famous because of The Handmaid's Tale. What was the name of her follow-up novel published this year? Picture: IAN WEST/PA Margaret Atwood became famous because of The Handmaid's Tale. What was the name of her follow-up novel published this year? Picture: IAN WEST/PA

28. Who stood in an Ipswich park and said "It feels so great to be home"?

29. How did Stephanie Frappart, of France, make the news in August?

30. Where in Suffolk, at the end of September, would you have found Hodmedod's, Bhaji Man and Deepmills Suffolk?

31. Drummer Ginger Baker died at 80. With which well-known group did he play?

32. Why were the good folk of Beckhithe, near Hethersett, hot under the collar last summer?

33. In February, which record did Crystal Palace football manager Roy Hodgson take from former Ipswich Town boss Sir Bobby Robson?

34. Which Ipswich venue started life 13 years ago (albeit in buildings that had a long history) and by 2019 had grown into a business that this year could tell of accommodating 52 weddings, a first Oktoberfest, and a film night with Bohemian Rhapsody?

35. How did California make the news in October?

36. What disaster befell junior football club Shrublands FC in Gorleston at the end of August?

The spoon garden at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich. When exactly was Norfolk Day 2019? Picture: NEIL PERRY The spoon garden at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich. When exactly was Norfolk Day 2019? Picture: NEIL PERRY

37. An exhibition of whose work set a new visitor-numbers record at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London?

38. Suffolk was the wettest place in the country on a Wednesday at the end of November. What caused hours of chaos on the A14 by prompting the closure of the westbound carriageway during morning rush-hour?

39. What caused a state of emergency in Samoa in November, shutting all its schools?

40. What was Lowestoft company Harrod Sport's claim to fame in August, as American Football's NFL came to London?

41. According to ecologists, which wild animal had returned to the Netherlands after 140 years?

42. The New Norfolk Oven claimed the title of Great Yarmouth's most popular bakery - as decided by readers of the Great Yarmouth Mercury. What hours did owner Edward Shearing normally work?

43. According to Forbes magazine, who became the world's first billionaire rapper?

44. As a new £700,000 fertiliser blending and bagging plant opened at the Port of Ipswich, how much was the port said to already contribute to the local economy?

45. Which nation beat England to take the Rugby World Cup?

At which club was former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst appointed the new manager last May? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images At which club was former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst appointed the new manager last May? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

46. John Burningham, the children's author and illustrator known for books such as Mr Gumpy's Outing, Oi! Get Off Our Train, and Borka: The Adventures of a Goose With No Feathers, died at 82. Which Suffolk school did he attend as a teenager?

47. When the Queen posted her first Instagram contribution in March, what was it about?

48. Which golfer won his fifth US Masters title at Augusta, Georgia, in April?

49. What was the good news, in May, about UK energy generation?

50. In May, all four finalists in the key European football competitions (the Champions' League and Europa Cup) were English clubs. Which ones?

You may also want to watch:

Answers

Drummer Ginger Baker, backstage at The Industrial Club in Oak Street, Norwich, in 1968. With which band was his name inextricably linked? Picture: Archant Drummer Ginger Baker, backstage at The Industrial Club in Oak Street, Norwich, in 1968. With which band was his name inextricably linked? Picture: Archant

1. Pay for coaches to take campaigners from East Anglia to London. They'd join a march demanding a final say on Brexit, via a referendum.

2. Climate emergency - defined as "a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it".

3. Scunthorpe United.

4. 32C (90F).

5. A pre-tax loss of £33m.

6. 1.44billion.

7. Thirteenth-century All Saints' Church, Snetterton.

8. The fourth-warmest year on record - following 2016, 2015 and 2017.

9. 14%.

10. Felicity Huffman.

11. 60%.

12. Qatar.

13. Bupa's former Anglesea Heights care home. The building used to be Anglesea Road Hospital, which opened in 1836.

14. The Cosmic Crisp is said to be able to survive in the fridge, and remain edible, for up to a year.

15. A set of keys.

16. The cathedral of Notre Dame.

17. Thieves stole her bicycle from her home at Hellesdon. They also took her sister's and mum's bikes.

18. 16.7million euro.

19. Nothing. Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore admitted being "pretty sick and tired" that Suffolk had again lost out to urban areas.

20. Peter Sissons.

21. Saturday, July 27.

22. Finland and South Sudan.

23. Parking enforcement. Councillors and highways officials were warning of a crackdown on bad parking outside Suffolk schools, once they had their new powers.

24. The Testaments.

25. Go abroad, independently, without needing permission from a male guardian.

26. Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones featured on Channel Four series The Great Hotel Escape, which showed the highs and lows of running their first hotel. And brought them extra business!

27. $22trillion.

28. Suffolk-raised mega-star Ed Sheeran, who played a series of end-of-August concerts at Chantry Park.

29. She was the first woman to referee a major football match in a European men's competition: the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in, of all places, Turkey.

30. At the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival. They're all producers: of grains and pulses, bhaji and curry mixes, and chocolate respectively.

31. Cream.

32. Royal Mail was seeking to remove the tiny hamlet's name from the postcode address file and instead list properties under Little Melton.

33. He became the oldest man to manage a Premier League club. Roy was 71 years and 198 days old.

34. Isaacs, at Wherry Quay. It's grown from a single bar in a historic Tudor complex of buildings to become one of Ipswich Waterfront's success stories.

35. It became the first American state to bring in a law banning the making and sale of new fur items.

36. Fire ripped through its pavilion clubhouse at Southtown Common Recreation Ground. Fortunately, folk rallied round to raise nearly £5,000 to replace lost equipment.

37. The late French fashion designer Christian Dior. Nearly 595,000 people came through the doors over seven months.

38. A blocked drain, which saw the A14 flood between Copdock and Claydon, just outside Ipswich.

39. A measles epidemic that had left six dead.

40. It provided state-of-the art equipment as Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium hosted two American Football games. The firm's CV also includes supplying many Premier League football clubs, European giants such as Real Madrid, and Wembley Stadium.

41. The wolf.

42. He woke at 2am and worked through to 10am, six days a week.

43. Jay-Z.

44. About £122m a year.

45. South Africa.

46. Summerhill, at Leiston.

47. A letter from 19th century inventor and mathematician Charles Babbage to her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert.

48. Tiger Woods.

49. For the first time in 137 years, the nation did not use a coal-fired power station to supply energy. This was thanks to renewable sources.

50. Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.