Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Flotilla of boats carrying beer will mark launch of 2019 City of Ale Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 May 2019

The Amitie, which is carrying a friendship beer for Norwich City of Ale. Picture: Courtesy of The Norfolk Brewhouse

The Amitie, which is carrying a friendship beer for Norwich City of Ale. Picture: Courtesy of The Norfolk Brewhouse

Courtesy of The Norfolk Brewhouse

It is a voyage that celebrates a 900-year-old relationship with our European neighbours and a shared passion for beer.

Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham teaming up with French brewers Northmaen Brewery to brew Amitie a special collaborative brew for Norwich City of Ale. Norfolk Brewhouse are using locally malted barley supplied by Crisp Maltings. Pictured are Bruce Ash (R) Brewer at The Norfolk Brewhouse with Dominique Camus from Northaen.Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham teaming up with French brewers Northmaen Brewery to brew Amitie a special collaborative brew for Norwich City of Ale. Norfolk Brewhouse are using locally malted barley supplied by Crisp Maltings. Pictured are Bruce Ash (R) Brewer at The Norfolk Brewhouse with Dominique Camus from Northaen.

Centuries ago, ships sailed across the English Channel from Normandy to deliver Caen stone for construction of Norwich Cathedral.

Now, hundreds of years later and that same journey has been recreated - this time with a boat-load of beer to mark the start of the 2019 City of Ale Festival.

On Sunday, a wooden vessel set sail from Normandy in France carrying a friendship ale created by Northmaen Brewery in Rouen and the Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham.

And later today, the ship's precious cargo will make its way up the River Yare and Wensum to The Waterfront for the ale festival's launch.

David Holliday, brewer at the Norfolk Brewhouse, said: "Last year we did a collaboration with them [Nortmaen] and they came over and brewed with us at Hindringham.

"When they went into Norwich and saw all the stone on the cathedral and realised the history between Rouen and Norwich, they said 'next year, we will retrace the journey of the stone'.

You may also want to watch:

"They were determined to make that happened and now here they are."

The jointly-brewed ale, called Amitié, marks the 60th anniversary of the twinning of Norwich and Rouen.

As it was carried across the channel, the cargo was accompanied by a crew of brewers dressed up as Vikings - a nod to Norfolk and Normandy's rich Viking heritage.

But just hours into the voyage and the 23m long boat ran into problems.

On Monday afternoon (May 20) it had to be rescued by a lifeboat after it lost power about 35 miles off the English coast.

Despite the hiccup, the crew did not give up.

The French brewery arranged for a van to drive across from Rouen to Harwich to pick up the cargo and transport it to Coldham Hall in Surlingham.

Mr Holliday said the crew then caught a train to Norwich.

Later today, a flotilla of smaller boats will transport the ale along the River Yare and into Norwich for the ale festival's launch.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Fraudsters to be sentenced today over £225,000 online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Fraudsters to be sentenced today over £225,000 online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

‘It’s good to have shows like that’ - Jeremy Kyle guest from Norwich defends show

Leanna Barnard went on the Jeremy Kyle show to have a DNA test to determine whether her and her sisters are full sisters. Picture: Ella Wilkinsonl
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists