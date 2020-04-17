Search

Fire crews tackling massive blaze as 200 tonnes of straw burns

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 17 April 2020

The fire service is tackling a massive blaze near farmland after an estimated 200 tonnes of straw burst into flames. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

The fire service is tackling a massive blaze near farmland after an estimated 200 tonnes of straw burst into flames.

Four fire crews, from Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft are attending the fire at Hulver Road in Mutford.

The Environment Agency has been contacted by the fire service and are monitoring the fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze shortly before 2.25pm on Friday, April 17.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a large straw fire. We have four vehicles responding and the fire is still ongoing. It is approximately 200 tonnes of straw that is burning.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are liaising with the fire service and supporting them but believe there is a low risk of pollution.”

