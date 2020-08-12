Search

Woman riding 200-miles on horseback around Norfolk coast in memory of father

PUBLISHED: 17:19 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 12 August 2020

Georgie Veale is taking on the 200-mile ride along the coast with former showhorse Plum and Peter. Picture: The Veale Family

Archant

A Norfolk woman who lost her father as a child will travel the Norfolk coast on horseback for the hospice which supported him in his final days.

Jonnie Veale, Georgie Veale, Sarah Veale and Ed Veale. Picture:The Veale FamilyJonnie Veale, Georgie Veale, Sarah Veale and Ed Veale. Picture:The Veale Family

Georgie Veale, 22, is taking on the 200-mile ride along the coast with former showhorse Plum. The duo will complete the ride in a week, all in memory of her father Jonnie Veale who passed away from cancer ten years ago.

Georgie, a graduate surveyor in London, is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, which supported Mr Veale in his last days.

Starting her journey on September 5 from her home in Eyke, Suffolk, the pair will ride 20 miles-a-day before reaching their destination at Holkham, in Norfolk, on September 11.

“I wanted a memorable fundraising event for St Elizabeth Hospice, ten years on since they took incredible care of my father during his final days”, she said.

“Their care and generosity allow families to be there with their loved ones during their final days. Without them, my father wouldn’t have been in a relaxed environment surrounded by friends and family, which we are extremely grateful for.”

Georgie’s mum Sarah will join them, along with a retired police horse, Peter, who has been loaned to them by their sponsor Happy Horse Saddlery and Ryder-Davies & Partners.

The meticulously planned route will avoid bridges, gates and other rural obstacles which would prove challenging to a horse.

Along the way, Georgie and Plum will be stopping overnight at various stables to recuperate which have been kindly offered by supporters en route.

“My inspiration for this trip was to take part in something I love for this charity. My father was always supportive of my riding, while my grandmother Angela Veale, took part in a sponsored ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 1948,” Georgie added.

The St Elizabeth Hospice is an independent Suffolk charity providing free services to improve life for people living with a progressive or life-limiting illness.

Area Fundraising Development Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, Celia Joseph, said: “As an independent charity, we rely on the generosity of community support for our fundraising.

“We want to say a big thank you and good luck to Georgie and Plum as they take on their challenge.”

