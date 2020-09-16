Town centre gaming venue relaunches after £200,000 refit

Safety measures within the Merkur Cashino, on London Road North in Lowestoft, which has reopened after a �200,000 refit. Picture: Colin Bridges Colin Bridges

A town centre gaming company has relaunched after undergoing weeks of refurbishment.

Merkur Cashino, on London Road North in Lowestoft has reopened after a £200,000 refit.

Merkur Cashino’s chief operating officer, Mark Schertle, said: “After months of lockdown, many of our customers have been looking forward to coming back to our venue and enjoying the social aspect of our welcoming gaming centres.

“The key aim of the refurbishment was very much to enhance our customer experience, and reassure them that our venue is safe to visit.”

The London Road North venue is Covid-secure, with an ‘Open, clean, safe’ campaign being launched that focuses on ensuring new safety precautions are in place.

Safety measures inside the venue include Perspex screens, full machine cleans between customers playing, sanitise stations and social distancing measures to support the latest ‘Rule of Six’ government messaging.

Mr Schertle added: “In addition to the new safety measures we have added a serviced bar area which includes a new food menu and a selection of bean to cup coffee and soft drinks.

“We also have the latest games along with all your favourites, all with digital advertising screens, giving the venue a real modern casino feel.”

Merkur Cashino’s Lowestoft refurbishment is part of a nationwide programme of gaming centre redevelopment.

This will eventually see all Praesepe-owned Merkur Cashinos in the UK refurbished.

The Lowestoft branch was one of a number of venues to be relaunched this year with a total of £5 million also being invested nationwide in the last year alone.

“We’re delighted to have this venue back up and running,” continued Mr Schertle.

“The atmosphere since we reopened has been brilliant, and the feedback we got from customers was tremendous.

“They loved the look and the feel of the new Merkur Cashino and feel totally at ease.”