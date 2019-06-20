Search

Explore Norfolk's incredible dark skies during new festival

20 June, 2019 - 15:56
Wiveton Down sunset. Picture: Mary Groombridge

Wiveton Down sunset. Picture: Mary Groombridge

Copyright: Mary Groombridge

The incredible dark skies of the north Norfolk coast will be celebrated during a new two-week festival.

The Norfolk Coast Partnership, which looks after the Norfolk Coast area of outstanding natural beauty, is hosting the festival.

It will feature activities run by partner organisations such as the RSPB, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, and the North Norfolk and King's Lynn Astronomy Societies. Events include nature reserve walks, bat evenings, star-gazing, an astrophotography workshop and a guided night walk by travel writer Dixe Wills.

Organiser Kate Dougan said: "We are very lucky on the Norfolk coast to have exceptionally dark skies. Due to our lack of light pollution, our night times are some of the darkest in the UK - comparable to Northumberland National Park and the Forest of Galloway in Scotland."

Events will be held at Burnham Deepdale, Kelling Heath, Glandford, RSPB Titchwell, Cley, Brancaster and Blakeney.

The festival runs from September 6-22. For more information visit bit.ly/30i0lCq

