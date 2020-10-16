Further £2.7m awarded to Norfolk and Suffolk venues

The Marina Theatre Cafe will reopen on Wednesday, October 21. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Archant

More venues across Norfolk and Suffolk are to receive a share of more than £2.7m funding to keep them open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beccles Public Hall PHOTO: Nick Butcher Beccles Public Hall PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Arts Council and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have announced a second round of funding for the culture recovery grant for a further 21 organisations in Norfolk, Waveney and Suffolk.

At the start of the week a total of 22 arts organisation in the county was revealed to have secured £3.2m in funding.

A further four grants totalling £585,910 has been awarded in Norfolk.

Alive West Norfolk, which runs King’s Lynn Corn Exchange has received £247,690, with The West Acres Arts Foundation Ltd set to receive £156,000.

Norwich-based Hangman Ltd received £132,220 and the UEA Publishing Project will receive a £50,000 boost.

James Collier, scenic artist at Scenic Projects at Lowestoft, is dwarfed by the size of the show gauze he is adding glitter to for Norwich Theatre Royal's Sleeping Beauty panto. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY James Collier, scenic artist at Scenic Projects at Lowestoft, is dwarfed by the size of the show gauze he is adding glitter to for Norwich Theatre Royal's Sleeping Beauty panto. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In Suffolk there were 17 cultural and creative organisations that have received a share of £2.2m of funding for the region, including £250,000 for Scenic Projects, in Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

Nicholas Garrod, managing director of Scenic Projects said the fund had thrown a “essential lifeline” to the business.

The company designs and builds stage scenery to over 600 theatre companies around the UK including 50 professional pantomimes.

Cast members on stage at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where this year's panto will be Aladdin Picture: Chris Bishop Cast members on stage at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where this year's panto will be Aladdin Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Garrod said; “It has been a very difficult time for the business and loss of some of our key staff has been devastating.

“We are not anticipating the full recovery to start until the autumn next year as we head towards the Pantomime Season 2021.”

Lowestoft’s Marina Theatre received the biggest boost with £309,922 to be awarded from the fund.

Other venues to receive funding include Aldeburgh’s Jubilee Hall, which will receive £61,000, £80,104 for Beccles Public Hall and £103,519 for Bungay Arts and Theatre Society.

Scaffolding is in place around King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where a cinema is being installed Picture: Chris Bishop Scaffolding is in place around King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where a cinema is being installed Picture: Chris Bishop

Oliver Dowden, cultural secretary, said: “This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back. Through Arts Council England we are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. Hundreds of millions of pounds are already making their way to thousands of organisations.

“These awards build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country.”