Work on new £1m park 'progressing well'

PUBLISHED: 09:24 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 10 March 2020

Work to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination is continuing as the most easterly park in the UK is developed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Play equipment is being installed as work to transform Britain's most easterly point is progressing well.

The plans to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination has seen major works under way for the past two months to develop the most easterly park in the UK.

A new park and gateway will be unveiled in the summer at The Ness, as the site - next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft - is being regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017 .

Celebrating Lowestoft and the sea, the town's 'unique maritime heritage' and 'relationship to the sea' will be showcased with a new children's play area and the development of a new park.

A picnic area, proposed performance space, timber trail and play equipment - including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars - will all feature as the history of the Denes is celebrated.

It also aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, which were once used by the fishing industry in the heyday of the herring trade,

The Ness is being delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes and Allen Scott Landscape Architecture.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: 'Work is progressing well at The Ness, the most easterly park in the UK.

'Play equipment is currently being installed at the site, along with 'the Pavilion' which will provide a sheltered spot for events, educational briefings and discussions by visiting schools and community groups.

'Footpaths are also being constructed and preparations are being made for the delivery and construction of the bespoke walkway to the sea wall, which will link the Ness to Ness Point.'

The Ness will improve access, knowledge, participation and enjoyment of north Lowestoft and its unique maritime heritage.

The park will be naturally landscaped to maintain its heritage features with cycling and pedestrian access to the sea wall and the coastal path.

The council spokesman added: 'Work, which began in January , is expected to be complete by early summer.'

