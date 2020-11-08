Search

Joy as work is completed at site of new £1m park

PUBLISHED: 17:52 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 08 November 2020

Work to create a new £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft has been completed. Pictures: Mick Howes



Major works to transform Britain’s most easterly point have been completed.



A scheme to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination has seen work to develop the most easterly park in the UK continuing over recent months.

With the work to create a new park and gateway starting at The Ness in January, East Suffolk Council confirmed that “construction work has now been completed.”



The new park, on the site next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, was regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Our contractor, Blakedown Landscapes has completed all works including the foot ramp, which connects the new park to the seafront and with the UK’s most easterly location, Ness Point.”



The Ness was delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes, Allen Scott Landscape Architecture, JP Chick and Immersive Solutions.

The council spokesman added: “We would like to thank all our partners who have worked tirelessly on this project, and in challenging circumstances, to deliver this unique maritime heritage project for the Lowestoft community, and visitors, to enjoy.



“Special thanks also to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for providing £1 million from the Coastal Community Fund to support this project which will benefit Lowestoft for many years to come.”

Construction was paused at the end of March amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.



Contractors from Blakedown Landscapes returned to the site in late April, and despite it being tarnished with a spate of vandalism as incidents of “spitting, urination and criminal damage” were reported throughout May, work has now been completed.

A picnic area, performance space, timber trail and play equipment – including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars – all feature at the park as the history of the Denes is celebrated.



The Ness also aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, which were once used by the fishing industry in the heyday of the herring trade,

The council spokesman added: “Once the current coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Lowestoft Town Council will be working with partners to hold an official launch to open The Ness to the public.”



















Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

