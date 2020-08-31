Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Work ‘progressing well’ at site of new £1m park

PUBLISHED: 17:30 31 August 2020

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

Significant works have been carried out as part of a scheme to transform Britain’s most easterly point.

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Further progress has been made over the past few weeks as part of work to develop the most easterly park in the UK.

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

With the work to create a new park and gateway starting at The Ness in January, a new walkway – to connect the park to the seawall – has been clad and is “nearing completion” while work on a new pavilion is “progressing well.”

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

The new park, on the site next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, continues to be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

It is being delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes, Allen Scott Landscape Architecture, JP Chick and Immersive Solutions.

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

With contractors, Blakedown Landscapes, working hard on site, a picnic area, performance space, timber trail and play equipment – including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars – will all feature once the park is unveiled.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This squad is better than last season’ - Tettey excited by City’s revamp

Norwich City stalwart Alex Tettey is bidding for a hat-trick of Championship promotions Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘One of the best summers yet’ - Restaurant group to extend Eat Out to Help Out offers

The Village Maid in Lound. Picture: Google Images

Long queues at Norwich restaurants on final day of Eat Out To Help Out

The last day of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme in Norwich sees queues outside some places Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

‘Where will all the cars go?’ - Residents express scepticism over pavement parking ban

Parking on pavements is necessary for many living in old terraced streets which were built before cars were invented. Picture: Neil Didsbury