Work ‘progressing well’ at site of new £1m park

Work continues to gather pace at The Ness park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Significant works have been carried out as part of a scheme to transform Britain’s most easterly point.

Further progress has been made over the past few weeks as part of work to develop the most easterly park in the UK.

With the work to create a new park and gateway starting at The Ness in January, a new walkway – to connect the park to the seawall – has been clad and is “nearing completion” while work on a new pavilion is “progressing well.”

The new park, on the site next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, continues to be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

It is being delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes, Allen Scott Landscape Architecture, JP Chick and Immersive Solutions.

With contractors, Blakedown Landscapes, working hard on site, a picnic area, performance space, timber trail and play equipment – including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars – will all feature once the park is unveiled.