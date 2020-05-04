Search

Advanced search

Lordship title once owned by Henry VIII for sale - for at least £1m

PUBLISHED: 13:18 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 04 May 2020

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned for £1 million. Image: Nobility Titles

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned for £1 million. Image: Nobility Titles

Archant

Anyone who fancies themselves as a lord or lady of the manor now has their chance to live the dream - if they have their own fortune.

An extract from William Faden's map of Norfolk 1797, showing Walcott. Image: Nobility TitlesAn extract from William Faden's map of Norfolk 1797, showing Walcott. Image: Nobility Titles

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned with a reserve price of £1m.

The successful buyer will get four lordships in one - a Lordship of the Manor of Masons for England as well as manorial lordships of Walcott, Easthall and Westhall.

The manorial lordships, which date back to feudal times, do not include any land.

They are being sold by Nobility Titles, owned by Lord Graham Fothergill. But a date for the auction has not yet been set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lordship of Masons shield and emblem. Image: Nobility TitlesThe Lordship of Masons shield and emblem. Image: Nobility Titles

Lord Graham said that on the rare occasions they did come up, such titles often attracted the attention of business people looking to boost their profile.

He said: “A lordship title may attract businessmen looking to boost their profile. Other perks include an increased credit rating by banks and an ‘extra level of service’ received by lords and ladies.

“But yes, most people buy these titles for business use because when you hand somebody a business card and it has got Lord on there, it really does make a difference in sealing the deal.”

You may also want to watch:

But Lord Graham added that such titles were sought by a range of people.

“Well, our clients range from 25-85 years old, some buy for heirlooms some buy for business.

“All buy to upgrade their status. Is it snobbery? No. It’s really a case of wanting to stand out from the crowd.”

Any female partner of the buyer will automatically become Lady of the Manor and three to six of their children would go on to hold the honorary Lord or Lady of Walcott, Easthall and Westhall.

Originally there were two halls in Walcott, East Hall and West Hall.

The deeds to the Walcott lordship have provenance going back 144 years and have been held in seven different ownerships, most recently Anne-Marie Cartier, in 1989.

Henry VIII held the title in 1538 at the start of the dissolution of the monasteries.

The de Walcott family were Lords of the Manor of Walcott from the late 12th century until the late 14th century.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Teen stabbed seven times, kicked and punched in violent attack

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Lockdown ‘could have catastrophic effect’ on small brewers, expert warns

Father and son team John and Alan Ridealgh, founders of the Humber Doucy Brewing company at Bacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relaxing lockdown? Let’s make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons

Prime minister Boris Johnson faces a tough decision. Would you be in his shoes? Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media
Drive 24