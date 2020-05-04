Lordship title once owned by Henry VIII for sale - for at least £1m

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned for £1 million. Image: Nobility Titles Archant

Anyone who fancies themselves as a lord or lady of the manor now has their chance to live the dream - if they have their own fortune.

An extract from William Faden's map of Norfolk 1797, showing Walcott. Image: Nobility Titles An extract from William Faden's map of Norfolk 1797, showing Walcott. Image: Nobility Titles

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned with a reserve price of £1m.

The successful buyer will get four lordships in one - a Lordship of the Manor of Masons for England as well as manorial lordships of Walcott, Easthall and Westhall.

The manorial lordships, which date back to feudal times, do not include any land.

They are being sold by Nobility Titles, owned by Lord Graham Fothergill. But a date for the auction has not yet been set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lordship of Masons shield and emblem. Image: Nobility Titles The Lordship of Masons shield and emblem. Image: Nobility Titles

Lord Graham said that on the rare occasions they did come up, such titles often attracted the attention of business people looking to boost their profile.

He said: “A lordship title may attract businessmen looking to boost their profile. Other perks include an increased credit rating by banks and an ‘extra level of service’ received by lords and ladies.

“But yes, most people buy these titles for business use because when you hand somebody a business card and it has got Lord on there, it really does make a difference in sealing the deal.”

But Lord Graham added that such titles were sought by a range of people.

“Well, our clients range from 25-85 years old, some buy for heirlooms some buy for business.

“All buy to upgrade their status. Is it snobbery? No. It’s really a case of wanting to stand out from the crowd.”

Any female partner of the buyer will automatically become Lady of the Manor and three to six of their children would go on to hold the honorary Lord or Lady of Walcott, Easthall and Westhall.

Originally there were two halls in Walcott, East Hall and West Hall.

The deeds to the Walcott lordship have provenance going back 144 years and have been held in seven different ownerships, most recently Anne-Marie Cartier, in 1989.

Henry VIII held the title in 1538 at the start of the dissolution of the monasteries.

The de Walcott family were Lords of the Manor of Walcott from the late 12th century until the late 14th century.