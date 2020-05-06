Work recommences on new £1m park

Work to transform Britain’s most easterly point has recommenced after construction had been paused.

The plans to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination has seen major works to develop the most easterly park in the UK under way over recent months.

But construction on the new park and gateway that celebrates Lowestoft’s “unique maritime heritage” and “relationship to the sea” was paused at the end of March amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The Ness – the UK’s most easterly park – is to be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

The new park is being delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes and Allen Scott Landscape Architecture.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Work continues to progress well at The Ness in Lowestoft after contractors Blakedown Construction Ltd returned to site last month.

“Government advice is that construction sites can remain open if work is conducted in a safe and appropriate manner.

“Blakedown have returned with a smaller workforce, the majority of whom live locally; they are only undertaking work which can be carried out whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

“This includes the completion of earthworks, with half of the bunds at the front of the site completed and grass seeded.

“More trees have been planted, some paths have been concreted and the play area has been top soiled and turfed, with the play equipment installed.”

A picnic area, performance space, timber trail and play equipment – including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars – will all feature as the history of the Denes is celebrated.

The Ness also aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, which were once used by the fishing industry in the heyday of the herring trade,

It will improve access, knowledge, participation and enjoyment of North Lowestoft and its unique maritime heritage, with the park naturally landscaped to maintain its heritage features with cycling and pedestrian access to the sea wall and the coastal path.

The council spokesman added: “Away from site, design work continues on the footbridge which will connect the UK’s most easterly park to the seawall and on the bespoke app, which will be available for visitors to The Ness to enjoy.

“Work will continue to progress on site wherever possible and depending on the availability of materials.

“The site remains closed to the public for health and safety reasons during the construction period and to ensure social distancing with the local community.”

The UK’s most easterly park is due to open later in the year.