Were you on this historic flight to Norwich 30 years ago?

David Hastings with the model Spitfire in his garden at home in Salhouse. - Credit: Bill Smith

There were those who said this would never happen…a plan to fly a rare Liberator B-24 bomber from the United States of America to Norwich…and then take passengers on trips over the former GI bases.

The story begins in 1991 when pilot David Hastings was serving as a governor of the Memorial Trust of the 2nd Air Division USAAF - the charity looking after the unique museum in Norwich which has now been given a bold new look.

Liberator B24/LB30 "Diamond Lil" in flight. - Credit: Archant © 2012

The trust was approached by the East Anglian Tourist Board to see if they were willing to help with the 1992 celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the arrival in Great Britain of the American 8th Army Air Force, and they were delighted to help.

In his brilliant 2010 book, The Diamond ‘Lil’ Homecoming, David tells how he attended a meeting in London with Squadron Leader Berry Savory of The Muckleburgh Collection at Weybourne when it became obvious that if they didn’t get a B-24 Liberator bomb to the UK, then the B-17 Flying Fortress would get all the credit.

Reporting back, the legendary trust chairman and one of the most respected men in the county, Tom Eaton, instructed David to find a Liberator and bring it back to Great Britain.

What a wonderful way to honour and remember the 7,000 2nd Air Division airmen who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

50th anniversary of the USAAF arrival in Great Britain 1942-1992. Transatlantic flight of Liberator B24/LB30 "Diamond Lil". Fort Worth, Texas, USA to Norwich Airport, Norfolk, England. June 1992. - Credit: Dick Jeeves

Diamond Lil liberator. - Credit: Archant

“I tried to explain to my chairman that this would be no easy task as there were only three B-24s left flying in the world and they were all in the United States, with one so full of corrosion that I would not fly it across the Atlantic.

“However, Tom Eaton would not be moved and as you do not argue with your chairman I made a start on the project,” said David.

And that is how this legendary story started…a flight, and flights, which took place thanks to money and support from YOU – members of the public.

The Eastern Daily Press/ Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk promised plenty of publicity while Bernard Matthew, The Muckleburgh Collection, Norwich Sport Village, R G Carter, Hoseasons, Pelham Homes, DJ Associates, Air UK Engineering, Wesley Coe, Taverham Nurseries, Norfolk Vintage Pilots and the NatWest Bank were among those who helped pay for the flight.

That was just the beginning.

At first the whole plan was abandoned because of the tough Arctic and Atlantic crossing, but then the Confederate Air Force came to the rescue on one condition…they only had three pilots so would David Hastings step forward?

“I had no hesitation in accepting although my wife Jean thought that I was mad at 61 years of age to fly in a 50-year-old wartime bomber across the Atlantic,” said David.

Then the reality of what he had agreed to sank in….arranging a 4,500 mile flight for a famous and very valuable historic aeroplane. Inside would be the crew, passengers, and a BBC television film crew with presenter Simon Bates. A very full Lil.

The flight left Dallas Fort Worth on June 1, 1992 and, after an engine failure, low flying in the Arctic Circle, they arrived in Iceland, A new engine was fitted and eventually Lil made it to the UK…what a welcome.

“As we crossed over into Lincolnshire we saw the final gift from air Vice Marshal Sir John Kemball, as three Jaguars from No 41 Squadron at RAF Coltishall swept up out of the cumulus clouds to formate on each wing and the tail was just unbelievable. Then a RAF Tornado joined them.

“The painting on the mess at Coltishall of WELCOME HOME YANK had really come alive and I don’t think there was a dry eye on board as it was all so emotional. It was indeed Welcome Home Yank,” said David, of Salhouse.

“Who would ever thought that in 1992 a B-24 Liberator would be back in the skies over Norfolk and escorted b y three RAF Jaguars? If you had told me that in 1944 I would have laughed at you,” he added.

What happened after Diamond ‘Lil’ landed at Norwich 30 years ago? What memories do you have? Perhaps you were one of her passengers?

I would love to hear from you…derek.james2013@gmail.com



