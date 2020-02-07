Escape room with 1950s theme coming to Norwich - for one weekend only

A 1950s hospital-themed escape room is coming to Norwich - for one week only. Picture: Castle Quarter. Archant

A new pop-up escape room is coming to Norwich - but those who want to take part will have to move quickly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coming later this month, teams will be able to work together to solve a series of puzzles that lead to their escape from a 1950s abandoned hospital setting.

The escape room is coming to the Castle Quarter on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday 23, with players being given 20 minutes to get out before the morning.

Sessions run from 11am to 4pm on both days, with bookings via the website costing £5 per person.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: What Alice in Wonderland escape room opening in Norwich could look like

Castle Quarter marketing manager Gemma Hyde said: "We are so excited to be hosting the pop-up escape room and feel it will be really popular.

"It is nice to be able to offer a different experience to people visiting the centre that still think of Castle Quarter as just a shopping centre - it is the start of lots of exciting plans we have for the year."

READ MORE: Six escape rooms to visit in Norwich