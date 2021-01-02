Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week

Published: 8:06 AM January 2, 2021

A man in his 40s with no underlying health conditions was among 18 deaths of patients with Covid-19 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Evening News © 2009

A man in his 40s, who had no underlying health conditions, is among 18 patients with coronavirus who have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the space of a week.

Amid mounting pressure on the NHS and record coronavirus rates in Norfolk, hospital bosses this week urged people to "redouble their efforts" to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

And the latest reported deaths of patients being treated at the hospital who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 show 18 patients have died since Boxing Day.

Among them, reported on New Year's Eve was a man in his 40s, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 but did not have any underlying health conditions.

On New Year's Day, the hospital reported the deaths of two coronavirus patients in their 80s - a man and a woman who both had underlying health conditions.

The other deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 since Boxing Day included a man in his 90s, two women in their 90s, five men in their 80s, two women in their 80s, two men in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

The 18th fatality was a man in his 70s, diagnosed with Covid-19, who did not have any underlying health conditions.

According to figures published on Thursday, there were 430 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals across Norfolk and Waveney, compared to 362 at the same point the previous week.

Erika Denton, Medical Director at NNUH. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said on Friday: “We are extremely concerned by the rising Covid-19 infection rates and hospital admissions in the region and would urge everyone to redouble their efforts and follow the national guidance.

"It is more important than ever for people to socially distance from others, wear face masks when needed and maintain regular and thorough hand washing."

More than 600 patients, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, have died in Norfolk's hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

But the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has also discharged 600 Covid-19 patients who have recovered after treatment.



