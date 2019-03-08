Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Exhibition to celebrate Norfolk's first railway between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:01 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 31 May 2019

Brundall Station c.1915. Photo: BLHG Archive

Brundall Station c.1915. Photo: BLHG Archive

Archant

An exhibition to celebrate Norfolk's first railway is being held in Brundall - with a family fun event offering a free rail trip to London as a prize.

It was in 1844 that the county's first railway opened, linking Norwich to Great Yarmouth via what was then the tiny village of Brundall.

The line is now part of the Greater Anglia operated Wherry Lines, and to celebrate its 175th anniversary, the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership has organised the celebrations.

An exhibition will take place in Brundall Co-op and Post Office from June 4-15, with the family fun event on Saturday, June 8 from 10am to noon.

You may also want to watch:

There will be a chance to learn more about the railway and take part in a quiz with prizes, including a family return rail ticket to London.

Authorised by Parliament in 1842, the original route ran via Brundall, Cantley and Reedham and work began in 1843.

The original idea was to run the line alongside The Street in Brundall - but the residents persuaded the company to site it lower down, along the valley of the River Yare.

A ceremonial opening took place in a gala day on 30 April 1844, with 200 guests travelling to Yarmouth in just over 55 minutes, with the return journey taking only 44 minutes.

The next day 1015 passengers paid their fares to sample the first railway in Norfolk. Fares were 3s 6d first class, 2s 6d second class and 1s 6d third class, with four trains a day each way.

The exhibition and family event is organised by the East Norfolk Transport Users Association and supported by the Co-op Group, The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and Brundall Local History Group.

Most Read

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

City chief Webber on Manchester United job links

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is playing down reports of interest from Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding

Police carried out speed checks in south Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Couple’s disgust at stay in dirty Norfolk hotel

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

New tearoom opens at country park

Hetty'’s tearoom has opened in Holt Country Park.Picture: NNDC

Plans for new indoor swimming pool given the the go-ahead

Plans have been approved for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

Three months of roadworks on Norwich NDR due to need for £120,000 repairs

More repair work is needed on the Norwich NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man put under pressure to deal drugs after having stash of cannabis stolen, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists