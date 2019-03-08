Exhibition to celebrate Norfolk's first railway between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Brundall Station c.1915. Photo: BLHG Archive Archant

An exhibition to celebrate Norfolk's first railway is being held in Brundall - with a family fun event offering a free rail trip to London as a prize.

It was in 1844 that the county's first railway opened, linking Norwich to Great Yarmouth via what was then the tiny village of Brundall.

The line is now part of the Greater Anglia operated Wherry Lines, and to celebrate its 175th anniversary, the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership has organised the celebrations.

An exhibition will take place in Brundall Co-op and Post Office from June 4-15, with the family fun event on Saturday, June 8 from 10am to noon.

There will be a chance to learn more about the railway and take part in a quiz with prizes, including a family return rail ticket to London.

Authorised by Parliament in 1842, the original route ran via Brundall, Cantley and Reedham and work began in 1843.

The original idea was to run the line alongside The Street in Brundall - but the residents persuaded the company to site it lower down, along the valley of the River Yare.

A ceremonial opening took place in a gala day on 30 April 1844, with 200 guests travelling to Yarmouth in just over 55 minutes, with the return journey taking only 44 minutes.

The next day 1015 passengers paid their fares to sample the first railway in Norfolk. Fares were 3s 6d first class, 2s 6d second class and 1s 6d third class, with four trains a day each way.

The exhibition and family event is organised by the East Norfolk Transport Users Association and supported by the Co-op Group, The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and Brundall Local History Group.