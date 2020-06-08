Search

16th century medical book among star lots at Norfolk auction

PUBLISHED: 08:32 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 08 June 2020

Title page from Pietro Andrea Matthioli ‘Medica Senensis’, estimate £3,000-£4,000. Pictures: Newman Associates PR

Title page from Pietro Andrea Matthioli ‘Medica Senensis’, estimate £3,000-£4,000. Pictures: Newman Associates PR

Archant

A ground-breaking study of the use of plants in medicine published in 1554 is being auctioned in Norfolk later this month.

Spread from Pietro Andrea Matthioli ‘Medica Senensis’. Pictures: Newman Associates PRSpread from Pietro Andrea Matthioli ‘Medica Senensis’. Pictures: Newman Associates PR

“Medica Senensis… de Materia Medica”, which has a pre-sale estimate of £3,000 to £4,000, was written by Italian doctor and naturalist Matthioli.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Blyth, of Keys auctioneers and valuers, said: “This is an extremely rare copy of one of the greatest early medical books.

“At a time when the world’s attention is focused on the search for a vaccine for coronavirus, this is a reminder that the quest to find new medicines has been going on for years.”

Richmal Crompton ‘William The Lawless’ first edition, estimate £500-£600. Pictures: Newman Associates PRRichmal Crompton ‘William The Lawless’ first edition, estimate £500-£600. Pictures: Newman Associates PR

Other lots attracting interest include a 1970 first edition of Richmal Crompton’s William The Lawless, estimated at £500 to £600, and a signed 1987 first edition of Ian Rankin’s Knots and Crosses, with an estimate at £750 to £1,000.

The sale is on Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17, on Keys live online bidding platform KeysLive. Full details at https://www.keysauctions.co.uk/

