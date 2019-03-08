16-year-old racing driver set to line up for championship debut

Lewis Galer, 16, from Lexham, near Swaffham and Dereham, will line up for the first of eight races in the 2019 MINI Challenge JCW Championship at Oulton Park, Cheshire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Supplied by Zest Car Rental Archant

A young racing driver from Norfolk is set to line up for the first race of a prestigious championship this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewis Galer, 16, from Lexham, near Swaffham and Dereham, will line up for the first of eight races in the 2019 MINI Challenge JCW Championship at Oulton Park, Cheshire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Supplied by Zest Car Rental Lewis Galer, 16, from Lexham, near Swaffham and Dereham, will line up for the first of eight races in the 2019 MINI Challenge JCW Championship at Oulton Park, Cheshire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Supplied by Zest Car Rental

Lewis Galer, 16, from Lexham, near Swaffham and Dereham, will line up for the first of eight races in the 2019 MINI Challenge JCW Championship at Oulton Park, Cheshire on Saturday, April 20.

He is set to be the youngest to take part when he makes his debut in the JCW class with the Excelr8 Motorsport team and is being sponsored by Zest Car Rental, based in Dereham.

Lewis said: “I can't wait to start racing this season and I'm really happy that Zest have come on board as my title sponsor.

“The car looks great in the Zest colours and I'm going to give it my best to get to the front of the grid.”

Lewis started racing karts at the age of seven and has already had considerable success, finishing second out of 65 in the Ginetta Junior Scholarship 2017.

Rory Sexton, Zest Managing Director said: “We're absolutely delighted to be supporting him in his debut season in this class, it's a great stepping-stone in his racing career.”