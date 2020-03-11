Search

Historic Elm Hill house revamped in £280,000 project

PUBLISHED: 13:16 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 11 March 2020

People gathered for the opening of the newly refurbished 16 Elm Hill. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A building which has survived centuries of change has been brought into the 21st century so it can once again be used as a home.

Located on one of Norwich's most picturesque streets, 16 Elm Hill is a grade II listed 16th century, three storey town house which is owned by Norwich City Council.

Over the centuries, the house has served as home to many different characters including Father Ignatius, a preacher and mystic who established a monastery in the street in 1863 and was said to curse those who refused to pray with him.

After falling into disrepair, in 2019 the property was taken into the care of Norwich Preservation Trust, which was tasked with strengthening the building's structure, making the roof watertight and installing a modern kitchen and bathroom to make it habitable.

Now, after six months of work costing £280,000, which has included discovering the building was 100 years older than originally thought, the restoration is complete.

Stephen Earl MBE, vice-chair of NPT said: 'The trust is very pleased that another special listed building has been repaired and brought back to modern use. The architect, surveyor and BLC builders should be very proud of the quality they have achieved.

'The building was originally thought to be 17th Century, but research commissioned by the NPT has shown it to have been built a century earlier. The misunderstanding was probably due to the fact that number 16 retains many fine 17th Century fixtures and fittings.'

Councillor Kevin Maguire, the chairman of NPT, said: 'The conservation of this historic quarter of Norwich is a great priority.

'We were founded as a partnership between the City Council and the Norwich Society, with NPT undertaking and raising funds to save buildings that the council is unable to take on itself.

'We are delighted that this partnership is continuing to save and conserve some of the city's finest listed buildings.'

The restoration work was carried out by BLC Builders along with architect, Michael Reynolds, and Paul Purslow from Purslows Building Surveyors.

Following the completion of the work the property, the building will leased to the NPT which will then sell the leasehold on.

