15 ways to do good in 2019

A group of school friends set off from The Forum in Norwich to cycle to Torquay to raise money for cancer charity The Big C earlier this year. PHOTO: Sophie Smith. Archant

As the year draws to a close many will be thinking of welcoming in the New Year by making personal resolutions. Why not make this year’s resolution count by helping others? There are plenty of opportunities in Norfolk to help make a positive difference to people in your local community. Here are just 15 ways you can help others in 2019.

Millennium Library, The Forum

Whether you can offer your IT expertise to help others improve their computer literacy, help host coffee mornings or lead an interactive session of songs and rhymes for young children, the Millennium Library hosts a variety of initiatives run by volunteers. https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/jobs-training-and-volunteering/volunteering/libraries

The Grapes Hill Community Garden

The Grapes Hill Community Garden grows organic fruit, vegetables, herbs and shrubs for the public to enjoy. Volunteers are needed on a fortnightly basis to maintain the garden. http://www.grapeshillcommunitygarden.org/

Ogden Court Community Hospital

Ogden Court community hospital are looking for Activities Assistants to provide companionship and help run weekly activity groups for patients staying on the ward in Wymondham. Activities could involve knitting, reading, music, art, bingo or reminiscent work. https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/577

About With Friends

This Cromer based charity help disabled individuals gain new experiences and skills. About With Friends are looking for volunteers to support their adult members take part in social activities which encourage the development of social skills and build self esteem. https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/183

East Anglian Air Ambulance

The East Anglian Air Ambulance are seeking collection box volunteers to help raise crucial funds for the charity. Hours are flexible and the charity encourages their volunteers to use local knowledge to determine new collection points near them.

https://www.eaaa.org.uk/about-us/work-for-us/volunteer-vacancies/

Livability

Livability tackles social isolation among disabled and vulnerable people by connecting them with their communities. The charity is looking for volunteers to help disabled adults at John Grooms Court in Norwich get out and about by driving the minibus. https://do-it.org/organisations/livability

Big C, Norfolk’s Cancer Charity

The Big C are looking for volunteers to help make their events a success and raise funds to support those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney. Roles could include crowd stewarding, bucket collections or helping run information stands.

https://fundraise.big-c.co.uk/volunteer/

Shaw Trust

Shaw Trust helps people develop their careers, rebuild their lives and prepare for work. The trust is looking for Employment Mentors who are willing to share their time, skills and experience with people in the Great Yarmouth area trying to navigate recruitment processes. https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/356

Silver Diners Club

The Silver Diners Club brings elderly and vulnerable people in the West Earlham community together for lunch every Tuesday. The organisation needs volunteers to help create a friendly environment for the lunch club by welcoming its guests, serving meals and helping tidy up. https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/653

Little Ouse Headwaters Project

Help protect East Anglia’s natural habitats by becoming a LOHP Conservation Volunteer. Based around Thetford and Diss, the project offers a range of volunteering opportunities including practical restoration, taking part in wildlife surveys or leading education and community engagement activities. https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/255

Beanstalk

Beanstalk volunteers work one on one with children who lack vital reading skills to develop their ability and confidence. No experience in working with schools or children is required and the charity provides training and support for their volunteers.

https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/295

The BUILD Charity

The BUILD Charity runs a Skills For Life scheme once a month to help disabled individuals learn vital skills to live independently. The informal learning sessions include skills in managing money, housework, cookery, staying safe and finding friends. The charity need volunteers to host workshops or help deliver these sessions.

http://www.buildcharity.co.uk/jobs-and-volunteering

Sewell Barn Theatre Society

Sewell Barn needs creative individuals for lighting, sounds and set design to help bring their amateur theatrical performances to life. People who feel they lack necessary expertise can work closely with experienced designers to learn the ropes.

https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/579

Alzheimer’s Society

The Alzheimer’s Society has a range of volunteer roles to support people living with dementia in Norfolk. Through activity groups and Dementia Café, volunteers help reduce loneliness, build confidence and provide information for people living with dementia and their families. The society also have a befriending scheme Side by Side which pairs volunteers with someone in the early stages of dementia to do fun activities together.

https://vcconnectsystem.org.uk/VoluntaryNorfolkVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/DetailsForSearch/1

Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral needs volunteers to help their visitors from around the world enjoy their visit to the City of Norwich. Volunteering roles include meeting and greeting visitors at the cathedral, delivering guided tours or serving refreshments in the refectory café. https://www.cathedral.org.uk/contact-us/volunteering