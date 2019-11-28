Revealed: The 15 Norfolk churches in greatest need of repair
PUBLISHED: 12:56 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 28 November 2019
Browen Tyle
The top 15 Norfolk churches in urgent need of repairs have been revealed, after a trust released an "anxiety list".
Norfolk Churches Trust has created the list, which details the 52 Norfolk churches that could be lost or seriously damaged if more than £12m is not spent on repairs.
Now the top 15 churches in the most dire need have been brought to light - with all needing in excess of £100,000 to carry out urgent repairs.
Top of the list is St Andrew's Church in Deopham which needs more than £400,000 to carry out extensive roof repairs and for major re-pointing of the church fabric.
Bishop of Norwich The Rt Rev Graham Usher said: "I am very grateful to the Norfolk Churches Trust for highlighting the urgent need for repairs to some of the Diocese of Norwich's churches, and their help with securing funding.
"Our churches are not only architectural gems and treasure troves of community memories, but are also places where prayerful people gather and are motivated to love and care for their neighbours as followers of Jesus Christ. I hope that local communities, with support from diocesan officers and others, can find long term solutions."
Norfolk, which has the highest concentration of medieval churches in the world, needs £12,670,700 to repair the 52 churches on the anxiety list.
The top 15 are:
1. St Andrew's Church in Deopham = £413,000
2. St Nicholas's Church in North Lopham = £300,000
3. St Mary's Church in North Tuddenham = £296,000
4. St Peter & Paul's Church in Burgh Castle = £293,000
5. St Mary's Church in West Walton = £250,000
6. St Clement's Church in Outwell = £250,000
7. St Martin's Church in Thompson = £240,000
8. St Andrew's Church in Thurning = £210,000
9. St Andrew's Church Little Cressingham = £203,000
10. St Peter & Paul's Church in Carbrooke = £200,000
11. All Saints Church in Tilney = £199,000
12. St Peter & Paul's Church in Repps-cum-Bastwick = £162,000
13. St Mary's Church in Elsing = £154,000
14. St Nicholas's Church in Bracon Ash = £142,000
15. St Andrew's Church in Little Massingham =£102,000.