Flood alerts in place across Norfolk as rivers remain at high levels

Published: 7:40 AM February 1, 2021

An emergency road closure is in place in Coddenham following severe flooding. - Credit: PA

Fifteen flood alerts are in place for Norfolk with more rain forecast for later in the week.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts with rivers across Norfolk remaining at dangerously high levels.

Though levels have been falling after a largely dry weekend more rain is forecast for Tuesday.

Two areas flood warnings in place meaning that remain at risk of flooding of property, roads and farmland.

The agency said incident response staff were checking defences and were closely monitoring the situation on the River Thet at Shropham, East Harling and Shadwell.

Though falling levels also remain high on the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe with the agency saying it will “remain responsive to further rainfall”.

Areas most at risk of flooding are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355

The 13 areas where flood alerts are still in place include areas of north Norfolk, south Norfolk and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

The agency said: “High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

“This is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

“We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas. We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, but may need to update these warning messages over the next few days.”

Fields have been submerged in water following the flooding in Dedham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The flooding risk remains on the River Yare at Norwich, from Cringleford to Trowse Newton.

An alert also remains for the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay.

While on the River Wissey there is still a risk of flooding from Bradenham to Denver including Watton Brook.

Agency officials said it also expected flooding to affect the River Nar from Litcham to South Lynn in King’s Lynn.

It said: “No further significant rainfall is forecast until Tuesday, and we expect that river levels will continue to slowly fall throughout the day.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Meanwhile homeowners in flood-hit areas could be entitled to discounted insurance premiums if they install protections against the elements under Government proposals.

Ministers were today launching a consultation into plans for insured householders to be able to claim money to cover the damage caused and receive funds to make their homes more resilient.

They could also be able to obtain discounted insurance premiums if they install resilience measures, such as flood barriers and air brick covers.

Hellesdon Mill in Norwich where river levels remain high. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "My thoughts are with all of those affected by Storms Bella and Christoph.

"I am determined to get more support to people hit time and again by floods.

"These plans aim to give households in flood hit areas additional support to protect their properties."

The Association of British Insurers added: "We will be studying these proposals carefully and feeding back into the consultation, in order that we are best placed to minimise and manage the flood threat."