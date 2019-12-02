Search

15 children become homeless in the East of England every day

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 December 2019

There are now 8,400 children in the region that are homeless and living in temporary accommodation, according to a report launched today by Shelter  which is a rise of 174% in the last five years. Picture: Getty Images

There are now 8,400 children in the region that are homeless and living in temporary accommodation, according to a report launched today by Shelter - which is a rise of 174pc in the last five years.

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLYA homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Shelter's Generation Homeless report reveals 15 children lose their home every day in the East of England.

The report also shines a light on the 710 families with children in the region currently living in emergency B&Bs and hostels.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "The fact 15 children in the East of England become homeless every day is a scandalous figure, and sharp reminder that political promises about tackling homelessness must be turned into real action.

"Day in, day out we see the devastating impact the housing emergency is having on children across the region.

"Many are being uprooted from their friends, while others are forced to live in cramped B&Bs and go to bed at night scared by the sound of strangers outside."

Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through advice, support and legal services.

Areas in Norfolk with the highest proportion of homeless children include Great Yarmouth, with one in every 190 children being homeless, one in 584 in Waveney and one in every 2,790 children are living homeless or in temporary accommodation in Norwich.

Ipswich has seen one in 484 of its children become homeless in 2019 while Peterborough sees one in 126 children in the same situation.

Mrs Neate, said: "Every child has the right to a safe home and if we act now, our frontline advisers can support more homeless families in the East of England to get to a better place."

Families are often squashed into one room with little space to cook, play or eat their meals; are forced to share bathrooms with strangers; and the accommodation is often located miles away from schools, jobs and loved ones.

Shelter is calling on every political party to put housing at the top of its domestic agenda and is asking the public to support its Christmas appeal.

For free and independent advice from Shelter visit: www.england.shelter.org.uk/get_help

