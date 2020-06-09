Network upgrade scheme speeding up town’s digital transformation

The undeveloped piece of land in Lowestoft that will site the ultra-fast broadband hub. The view looking south-west across the centre of the site for the land north of Barnards Way, Lowestoft. Picture: SWT Trading Ltd Archant

Work to install new ultrafast broadband in a coastal town as part of a mulit-million pound scheme is continuing to progress well.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd have been carryiong out a series of works on parts of roads across Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd have been carryiong out a series of works on parts of roads across Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

New full fibre broadband extensions are continuing to be constructed in Lowestoft that will reach homes and businesses in the town.

The work is being overseen by the gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre, who are investing “at least £14m in Lowestoft” to deliver this transformational project that replaces ageing copper-based networks with gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity.

It includes “an extension of 5km to the proposed core network fibre run,” which will ensure that Lowestoft’s key employment sites and residential areas benefits from access to full fibre.

The project to install ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband was approved last year as Lowestoft was unveiled as one of 14 Gigabit City projects and Lite Access Technologies – whose head office is in Canada – was selected as its network construction partner.

Although the network is not yet live, once activated services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers.

Work is already well under way in the Harbour and Normanston areas of Lowestoft, and as key workers, CityFibre is continuing to expand the nation’s digital capacity.

In January installation began at Peto Way to lay feeder duct and micro duct in both footpaths and to build jointing chambers at the roundabout.

Work on installing the cables in other roads nearby – including Normanston Drive, Denmark Road and Commercial Road – has continued since.

The company is using modern build techniques to deploy the network quickly, while working closely with East Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and local communities to manage disruption and ensure a fast, successful roll-out.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s City Manager for Lowestoft, said: “Full Fibre connectivity and next generation broadband services will transform the lives people in Lowestoft.

“As well as enhancing our home lives, CityFibre’s full fibre network will give the town’s business community the platform they need to realise their growth ambitions.

“By connecting properties at up to 1,000Mbps we’re putting Lowestoft firmly in the top tier of all UK towns and cities for connectivity and establishing it as a globally competitive digital destination.”

Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services and operational partnerships at East Suffolk Council, said: “East Suffolk Council continues to work closely with the private sectors to facilitate economic growth in the digital age and CityFibre’s full fibre network will be vital in ensuring Lowestoft has a resilient and dynamic economy for years to come.”

Carlo M. Shimoon, President and CEO at Lite Access Technologies, said: “We are delighted to support CityFibre’s plans as it develops and continues to grow its broadband network to serve Lowestoft.”

If residents are interested in full fibre broadband, they can pre-register interest with CityFibre and will receive information when services are available.

To pre-register interest, visit www.cityfibre.com/residential/