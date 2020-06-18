Search

Advanced search

Power cut expected to leave nearly 150 homes without electricity for up to eight hours

PUBLISHED: 12:14 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 18 June 2020

A power cut due to a grounded overhead line left 141 homes without electricity. Picture: UK Power Networks

A power cut due to a grounded overhead line left 141 homes without electricity. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Homes across 19 different postcodes including in north Norfolk and Norwich could be without electricity for up to eight hours after a power cut.

Since 10.05am, 141 homes have been without power, including some in Aylsham and the surrounding areas as well as others in Costessey.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Network said the unplanned cut was caused due to a fallen overhead electricity line and that they would work to restore power to residents as quickly as possible.

Power was restored to some residents remotely, though engineers have been sent to the scene to repair the line.

A message on their website said: “Due to the amount of work we suspect is needed to fix the issue, the estimated time to have you back on is now between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

“We have been able to reroute some supplies, so your power maybe back on already. We’ll keep you updated with our progress.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Revealed: Where police had most complaints about second homeowners visiting Norfolk in lockdown

Hunstanton beach was deserted during lock down on Easter bank holiday weekend. Photo: Emily Thomson

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town’s market reopening marred by ‘violent incident’

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Triple injury blow for City ahead of Saints clash

Daniel Farke faces the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of Norwich City's return to Premier League action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Power cut expected to leave nearly 150 homes without electricity for up to eight hours

A power cut due to a grounded overhead line left 141 homes without electricity. Picture: UK Power Networks

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School
Drive 24