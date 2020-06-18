Power cut expected to leave nearly 150 homes without electricity for up to eight hours

Homes across 19 different postcodes including in north Norfolk and Norwich could be without electricity for up to eight hours after a power cut.

Since 10.05am, 141 homes have been without power, including some in Aylsham and the surrounding areas as well as others in Costessey.

UK Power Network said the unplanned cut was caused due to a fallen overhead electricity line and that they would work to restore power to residents as quickly as possible.

Power was restored to some residents remotely, though engineers have been sent to the scene to repair the line.

A message on their website said: “Due to the amount of work we suspect is needed to fix the issue, the estimated time to have you back on is now between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

“We have been able to reroute some supplies, so your power maybe back on already. We’ll keep you updated with our progress.”