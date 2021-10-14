Fourteen green spaces in Norfolk named among best in UK

Published: 12:43 PM October 14, 2021

Fourteen green spaces in Norfolk have won a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Those named among the 2021 East of England winners include Pretty Corner Woods in Sheringham, Tower Gardens in King's Lynn and the University of East Anglia.

A record 2,127 parks and green spaces have collected this year's award which is the international quality mark for parks.

Here are the Norfolk winners.

Taverham Mill, Taverham

The 100-acre nature reserve has four lakes and an old weir and mill pool. Frequented by anglers, walkers, and bird spotters, there is on-site accommodation as well as a cafe.

Boston Square Sensory Garden, Hunstanton

The planting has been chosen to stimulate the senses with materials chosen for their qualities which do this. There are coastal paths and water features as well as an interactive bug hunt.

Hunstanton Heritage Gardens, Hunstanton

This public space offers sunset views across The Wash and covers an area of almost seven hectares. The Victorian promenade garden has laid out annual flower beds which are unchanged since the garden's creation.

Tower Gardens in King's Lynn - Credit: IAN BURT

Tower Gardens, King's Lynn

Including the war memorial, Greyfriars Tower and the Lynn Lumiere installation, the Tower Gardens is one of the only Franciscan friaries in the country.

The Walks, King's Lynn

The only surviving 18th-century town walk in Norfolk, The Walks' 18 acres were restored in 2007. There are two play areas and a drink kiosk as well as the historic bandstand.

Holt Country Park, Holt

This 100 acres of woodland is full of Scots pines and native broadleaves and is inhabited by deer, woodpeckers, goldcrests and butterflies. This park appeals to families, walkers, and wildlife enthusiasts.

Pretty Corner Woods, Sheringham

Made up of a network of woodland and heathland, the woods contain broadleaf and coniferous trees. There is a wide range of flora and fauna, with kingfishers and butterflies as well as scarlet flowers and wood sorrel.

Sadler's Wood in North Walsham - Credit: NNDC

Sadler's Wood, North Walsham

In Spring the floor of Sadler's Wood is carpeted in bluebells and for the rest of the year it is made up of Scots pines, hornbeam, and sweet chestnut trees. Tawny owls, dragonflies and pipistrelles can all be spotted.

Eaton Park, Norwich

The 80 acres of lawns contain a rose garden with herbaceous borders. There is also a bandstand, pavilion, and cafe. Model boats can be sailed on the ponds and there are a number sports facilities.

Mousehold Heath, Norwich

Located in front of the HMP Norwich this heathland is in the northeast of the city and overlooks Norwich Castle and Norwich Cathedral. There are walks to do across the heath.

Waterloo Park, Norwich

The Grade II listed public park was opened in 1904 and includes a pavilion, bandstand, bowling green, and tennis courts. The cafe is due to reopen in November 2021.

University of East Anglia, Norwich

The University Broad is popular with students and locals. There are walks available around meadows, trees, and the lake. The dog-friendly walk includes the building used as the Avengers HQ in the Marvel films.

The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth

This seven-acre site won the Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the restoration of the space. The man-made canals create interlinked islands which feature ornaments and structures.

Catton Park, Norwich

A country park with more than 70 acres of land, Catton Park was the first commission of Humphry Repton as a landscape gardener. The award-winning park has a wildflower meadow and woodland to explore.