Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths in week at Norfolk hospital

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 6:28 AM December 9, 2020

There have been 14 deaths of patients with coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the space of a week - Credit: Nick Butcher

A woman in her 90s has become the 14th patient with coronavirus to die at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the space of a week, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

The latest death comes as the hospital gears up to begin vaccinating vulnerable people in Norfolk against Covid-19.

The hospital confirmed on Tuesday that the woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and had underlying health conditions, had died.

On Monday, the hospital confirmed three patients with Covid-19, who all had underlying health conditions had died.

They were a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

Over the weekend, two men in their 70s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 90s, who also had underlying health conditions were confirmed to have died, having tested positive.

Their deaths followed confirmation last week that seven other patients, who had tested positive for the virus, had died at the hospital.

They were four men in their 80s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus vaccinations will begin to be rolled out in Norfolk and Waveney tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is one of two vaccination hubs, with the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston the other one.

People aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers, will be first to receive the jab, along with NHS workers who are at higher risk.

The NHS in Norfolk and Waveney has started inviting care home workers and members of the public who are 80 and over, to attend appointments to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

However, Dr Anoop Dhesi, chairman of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, warned it would take some time for everyone to get the jab.

He said: "Vaccinating all adults will be a marathon not a sprint."

More than 550 Norfolk residents who had tested positive with the virus have died since the pandemic began.

But more than 1,100 patients with Covid-19 who had been treated in Norfolk's three hospitals returned home after recovering.