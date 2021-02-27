£130m Norfolk roads schemes set to be approved

Published: 7:13 AM February 27, 2021

Roads schemes totalling almost £130m are set to be approved for the county, including a £64m connection in west Norfolk.

Members of Norfolk County Council’s cabinet committee are likely to approve a £42m programme of maintenance, 113 small highway schemes costing £715,000 and other improvements totalling £85m on Monday.

A new connection between the A47 and A10 that will reduce delays and lower the traffic levels in the village of West Winch, is among the projects set to be backed by members next week.

The £64m West Winch Housing Access Road aims to put appropriate infrastructure in place before the development of 4,000 new homes in the area.

If approved next week the next step will be for a business case to be submitted to the Department for Transport with the aim of securing £50m Government funding for the route.

Another scheme being put forward is a £2.15m refurbishment of Norwich's Carrow Bridge.

Meanwhile the Parish Partnership scheme will provide match funding for bids from parish and town councils totalling more than £715,000 on 113 locally important schemes such as new trod paths, bus shelters and speed awareness signs.

They include £5,000 for a new trod path in Blofield, a £3,930 bus shelter in Great Moulton, £41,400 for a footway in Terrington St John, £10,000 for 20mph wig wags in Costessey, £50,000 for resurfacing in Drayton and £13,502 for a footway in Stoke Holy Cross.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “It’s an impressive range of projects on the table and it shows how officers have continued to focus on the challenge to maintain and improve our highways network despite pressures brought by the pandemic and some really challenging weather conditions over the past few months.”

But Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, said the report to be debated on Monday demonstrated “just how disproportionate spending on public transport, walking and cycling is compared to road schemes”.

He said: “The opportunities to make it better and easier to use alternatives to cars need investment to make them attractive and available to those who currently don’t have much choice other than a car to get around.

“If we are ever going to really make a difference to emission levels, our environment and health of Norfolk those proportions are going to have to be stood on their head."

Mr Wilby said: “Our aim is to build and improve our network so that it works for both businesses and residents, whether you’re travelling on foot, by bicycle or in a car.”