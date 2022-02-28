13 rescued pets looking for homes in Norfolk

An “affectionate” cat who hasn’t had much luck in life and a ginger tabby found roaming the streets with no sign of an owner are just some of the pets hoping to be rehomed in Norfolk.

East Coast Pet Rescue is a small self-funded rescue group, based in Great Yarmouth, which aims to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need.

A spokesperson from East Coast Pet Rescue said: "Animals taken into our care are looked after in a home environment until they find their forever home.

"We have lots of animals on our waiting list so we hope to find families for the animals who are now ready for homes."

Here are some of the pets currently looking for homes.

Ivy

Ivy the cat is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Ivy is our longest resident and we are wondering if there may be a special person out there who can offer her a home.

“She has had multiple homes in the past and we would love to see her settled. She needs an adult only, indoor home and would benefit from being rehomed with another sociable cat.

“Ivy arrived with lots of psychological issues and has had extensive tests and treatments. We can explain everything to anyone who may be interested in finding out more.

“She is the most affectionate friendly cat who really deserves a happy ending.”

Delboy

Delboy the cat is currently up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Delboy is a new arrival and we are currently advertising to see if we can find his owner. He was found in the Dell Road area of Lowestoft.

“He has spent the last six months letting himself through a cat flap, eating another cat's food.

“Sadly, Delboy is not microchipped so we have been unable to reunite him. If he is not claimed he will be neutered and then will be looking for a home.”

Dudley

Dudley the cat is currently up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Dudley is a large confident friendly male cat.

“Routine blood tests have shown he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) but he currently has no other known health issues. We are looking for an indoor home for him without any other cats.”

Franklin

Franklin the cat is currently up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Franklin is a young male cat with thick black fur like velvet. He is very friendly and will be ready for a home soon after he has been neutered.”

Strawberry and Mint

Rabbits, Mint and Strawberry, are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Strawberry and Mint have been with us since January so we hope to find them a home soon to make space for other rabbits in need.

“They are very friendly, like to be hand fed treats and are fully litter trained.

“If you have a five-star home for a pair of friendly rabbits then please get in touch.”

Crumpet and Muffin

Rabbits, Muffin and Crumpet, are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Crumpet and Muffin are another pair of bonded female rabbits.

“They are both very sweet and friendly and will make someone lovely pets.

“They will need plenty of space and permanent access to a run.”

Bing and Crosby

Rabbits, Bing and Crosby are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Bing and Crosby are neutered brothers looking for an indoor home together. They would suit an adult home or with older children. Once summer comes, they could be introduced to outdoors.”

Basil

Basil the Guinea pig is for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Basil is a handsome guinea pig who is looking for a home where he can be bonded with another single lonely male.”

Bluebell and Tulip

“We also have Bluebell and Tulip, looking for a home of their own.

“They are a bonded pair of female guinea pigs approximately two and a half years old.

“They are currently living outside and could be bonded with another female if someone had a lone one.”

All cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered and microchipped before rehoming and all adoptions are subject to a successful home visit and an adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting any of these rescue animals, please email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com for an enquiry form.