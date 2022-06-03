News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Young scouts enjoy Platinum Jubilee party - on the Queen's front lawn

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:06 AM June 3, 2022
Squirrels & Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group held their Platinum Jubilee party & picnic

Squirrels and Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group held their Platinum Jubilee party and picnic on the front lawn at Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

Squirrels and beavers had their Platinum Jubilee party  on one of the most exclusive royal locations of them all - the Queen's front lawn.

Matthew Butler (7) at Sandringham House for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Matthew Butler,m aged seven, at Sandringham House for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ian Burt

Leaders and young members of the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group pitched up at Sandringham House for food, fun and games.

12th King's Lynn Scout Group, Squirrels with their leader Tracey Clarke

12th King's Lynn Scout Group, Squirrels with their leader Tracey Clarke - Credit: Ian Burt

Leader Tracey Clark said: "We have a lovely day, we had a good walk around the gardens before sitting down for a picnic, the children really enjoyed it.

Squirrels & Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group held their Platinum Jubilee party & picnic

Squirrels and Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group held their Platinum Jubilee party and picnic on the front lawn at Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

"Sandringham was so local, we couldn't think of a better location."

Squirrels & Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group held their Platinum Jubilee party & picnic

Squirrels and Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group held their Platinum Jubilee party and picnic on the front lawn at Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

Fortunately, the group remembered the movement's motto 'be prepared' as the weather took a turn for the worse.

Fun & games for the Squirrels & Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group at Sandringham House

Fun and games for the Squirrels and Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group at Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

Youngsters and helpers dived under a tarpaulin as the heaven's opened.

Fun & games for the Squirrels & Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group at Sandringham House

Fun and games for the Squirrels and Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group at Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

"We did have a bit of rain," said Mrs Clark. "We did have to lift up our tarpaulin to keep everyone dry but it didn't make any difference." 

Fun & games for the Squirrels & Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group at Sandringham House

Fun and games for the Squirrels and Beavers from the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group at Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

  1. 1 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
  2. 2 What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?
  3. 3 Four people arrested after two stabbed and another injured
  1. 4 Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens
  2. 5 Ex-town mayor shot for second time in six months
  3. 6 Town cancels Jubilee beacon lighting over safety fears
  4. 7 Traffic disruption in parts of Norfolk as Jubilee celebrations begin
  5. 8 Crash blocks road through Norfolk village
  6. 9 Morrisons reveals planned opening hours at new city centre store
  7. 10 'My own health is suffering' - Entire parish council resigns

The children planned and prepared for the party as part of their Platinum Jubilee Norfolk Challenge, and sang their own Happy Jubilee song on the steps of the house.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon