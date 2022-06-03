Young scouts enjoy Platinum Jubilee party - on the Queen's front lawn
- Credit: Ian Burt
Squirrels and beavers had their Platinum Jubilee party on one of the most exclusive royal locations of them all - the Queen's front lawn.
Leaders and young members of the 12th King's Lynn Scout Group pitched up at Sandringham House for food, fun and games.
Leader Tracey Clark said: "We have a lovely day, we had a good walk around the gardens before sitting down for a picnic, the children really enjoyed it.
"Sandringham was so local, we couldn't think of a better location."
Fortunately, the group remembered the movement's motto 'be prepared' as the weather took a turn for the worse.
Youngsters and helpers dived under a tarpaulin as the heaven's opened.
"We did have a bit of rain," said Mrs Clark. "We did have to lift up our tarpaulin to keep everyone dry but it didn't make any difference."
The children planned and prepared for the party as part of their Platinum Jubilee Norfolk Challenge, and sang their own Happy Jubilee song on the steps of the house.