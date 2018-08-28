Search

Norfolk gym’s plan for obstacle course near Thickthorn roundabout recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 12:45 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 November 2018

Plans for an assault course near Hethersett have been tipped for approval. Picture: Matthew Usher

Plans for an obstacle course close to the Thickthorn roundabout have been recommended for approval by council officers.

An application from Brad Williams, director Norfolk-based 121 Gym, is seeking to use a meadow off Norwich Road, close to Hethersett, as an assault course, which would feature climbing walls, balance beams and scramble nets.

The proposal will be discussed by South Norfolk Council’s planning committee next week, with officers recommending that members give it the nod.

Concerns had been raised around noise made from the site, however, case officer Jacqui Jackson said she had been assured the site was not intended to be “boot camp style”.

She said: “Local residents have raised some concern on the level of noise such a facility may cause from shouting instructions and machinery, however, it is not the intention to use any form of Tannoy system as clients will work at their own pace, not ‘boot camp style’.

“I am of the opinion there will be some noise, but not so significant to have an adverse impact on neighbouring properties.”

