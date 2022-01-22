Meet the 11-year-old crisp bag Womble making blankets for the homeless

Eleven-year-old Jessica Bulmer with a blanket made of crisp packets she has donated to St Martins - Credit: St Martins

An 11-year-old has found an unusual way of doing her bit to help people sleeping rough this winter - making blankets out of crisp packets.

Tuckswood Academy pupil Jessica Bulmer was inspired to help homeless charity St Martins after watching a video in school.

In the video foil blankets were used by people as they fought the elements and inspiration struck.

Soon she was Wombling away as many empty crisp packets as she could possibly find, before taking them home, ironing them and sealing them together to make blankets.

And on top of this she has been raising money through an online fundraiser to produce care packages for the charity to dish out.

Her mum, Heidi, said: "It's given her focus and helps keep her away from her phone, which I think is fantastic.

"I'm very proud of her."

Jessica said: "I'm determined to keep going."

The support her fundraising visit Gofund.me/a55eef60