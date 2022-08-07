11 reasons why Norfolk is the best county in the UK

With its sandy beaches, flourishing wildlife and charming independent shops, Norfolk really is an amazing place to visit and live in.

But if you’re still not convinced, here are some things the county has to offer which have been named among the best in the UK.

1. Best pubs

The Gunton Arms at Gunton - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

With "cosy bedrooms, quirky designs and seriously good food", the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market is included in the list by luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller of country pubs with rooms to stay in.

It is nestled within a 1,000-acre deer park and is praised for its "antique" décor and "buzzing" restaurant.

Also, the pub garden at Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham, has been named one of the UK's best after only being open for a year.

According to The Times, its garden is one of the top places in the country to enjoy a pint or two in.

The King's Head in Magdalen Street was also voted the best pub in Norwich and the overall pub of the year for the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norwich and District branch's annual awards.

2. Best holiday parks

Potters Resort in Hopton - Credit: Archant

Potters Resort in Hopton ranked as the best holiday park in the UK in a list by consumer magazine Which?, which praised the park for its "good value" all-inclusive deal and entertainment.

The list, which was generated by polling customers, saw the resort score an 88pc satisfaction rating while clocking up five out of five in all categories including food and drink, cleanliness and customer service.

Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the Little Masingham Estate featured in a Condé Nast list as the best place for "rewilding yourself", while the Wild Meadow at the Raynham Estate, where you can stay in family-sized yurts, with wood burners inside and campfire pits outside was named as one of the best UK glamping sites.

3. Best cycle route

Marriott's Way in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Marriott's Way was named in a list by The Times as one of the best and easiest cycling routes in the country.

The 26-mile footpath, bridleway and cycle trail runs between Norwich and Aylsham and follows the routes of two disused railway lines.

The Times described it as an "easy, flat ride along old railway paths" where you will see woodland, farmland and meadows.

Kelling Heath has also been included in biking charity Cycling UK's list of the country's best cycle-friendly places, praising its leafy trails, wide-open heathland and shady woodland.

4. Fish and chips

No1 Cromer - Credit: Archant

No1 Cromer in New Street on the seafront features in a list by The Guardian by renowned food critic and writer Jay Rayner of the 10 best value places to eat on the coast.

No1 Cromer is run by Galton Blackiston and Spencer Gray, with the head chef Matty Adcock.

5. Best beaches

A busy beach and promenade at Gorleston. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Gorleston beach has won a Tripadvisor 2022 Traveller's Choice Award, placing it among the world's most loved attractions.

The awards are given to locations that rank among the top 10pc of listings on the tourism website and have received the best reviews over the past year.

Gorleston beach received more than 2,200 reviews, with 70pc of tourists giving it the top "excellent" ranking.

Horsey Beach and Holkham Beach have also been named among the top 50 beaches in a list by holiday letting company Holidu.

6. Best garden centres

Lime Kiln Kitchen at Thetford Garden Centre - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The Lime Kiln Kitchen at Thetford Garden Centre won 'Best Garden Centre Restaurant in 2022' at the Garden Centre Association (GCA) awards, covering the North Thames Region.

The restaurant was named best in the 'Destination Garden Centre Catering Excellence' category at the ceremony held on Wednesday, July 20.

7. Best water sports destinations

Paddle boarders, Alex Findlay, left, and Dan Evans on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

With “winding meadows, endless tranquillity and wildlife” Norwich’s River Wensum has been named as one of the best spots to enjoy water sports.

The river, which runs through the heart of Norwich, has become a popular destination for paddleboarders and chosen as one of the top 10 places to have fun on the water by Guardian readers.

8. Best picnic spots

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sheringham Park, run by the National Trust, features in a list by The Telegraph of the 26 best places to bring a hamper for an al fresco lunch.

It is "famed for its rhododendrons" and boasts "woodland gardens and stunning coastal views".

It is also nearby to other great picnic spots, including Felbrigg Hall Gardens and Estate, and Sheringham Beach.

9. Best brunch

The Assembly House Norwich on a sunny October day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The Assembly House is a Georgian gem in the heart of the city.

And the business also recently made it on to a list of the UK's top 50 restaurants for brunch.

The list is based on more than one million reviews written by diners using OpenTable, a reservation website and app.

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas, with menus put together by its director and renowned Norfolk chef, Richard Hughes.

10. Best nights out

Lace and Flaunt on Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Archant

Norwich was named one of the best places in the UK for a night out thanks to its vibrant mix of bars, pubs and clubs.

Get Licensed ranked locations using research based on factors including the number of drinking venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of different safety factors.

Norwich ranked at number five, with York at the top spot followed by Telford, Warrington and Edinburgh.

Norwich also ranked number three, again behind York and Telford, in a separate safety index ranking.

11. Best farm shop

St Giles Pantry in Norwich - Credit: Archant

St Giles Pantry, located in Upper St Giles, was ranked fourth in the country due to its green approach, according to sustainability experts Pebble.

The firm recognised the shop for its focus on sourcing local produce and using suppliers within a 40-mile radius of Norwich.

The pantry stocks coffee, wine and ales which are made by independent roasters and producers.

It also sells freshly baked goods and hosts events for the community.