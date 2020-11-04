11 reasons to be cheerful in Norfolk despite lockdown

Take advantage of the sunshine to explore Norfolk's great woods and beautiful forests. Picture: Getty Images monkeybusinessimages

We are about to enter lockdown again but it doesn’t all have to be doom and gloom

Get out to enjoy autumnal nature during lockdown including colourful waxwings. Picture: Nick Appleton Get out to enjoy autumnal nature during lockdown including colourful waxwings. Picture: Nick Appleton

While the summer months brought a glimmer of hope with the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the arrival of dark autumn days has seen rising cases and what we all hoped would never happen, a second lockdown.

The hopeful language about being through all this by Christmas has been replaced with talk of a long hard and bleak sounding winter.

But amid the despair there really are some things we can be cheerful about. No really.

Weather is good

The prospect of lockdown might seem gloomy but at least it starts under blue skies and glorious sunshine. After a very wet October, the region is forecast to be dry with long spells of sunshine into the weekend. Temperatures are chilly, but wrap up warm and make the most of sunny autumnal days.

Lockdown is the perfect chance to catch up on your reading list. Picture: Getty Images Lockdown is the perfect chance to catch up on your reading list. Picture: Getty Images

Community kindness

If the first lockdown proved one thing it’s that people are kind and community spirit really exists. Whether just looking out for elderly and vulnerable neighbours, charity fundraising feats or volunteering for good causes like food banks, what better time to make your good deeds really count? Try Voluntary Norfolk for opportunities to help.

Power of one

Lockdown rules mean households are not allowed to mix with others indoors, or even in private gardens. That’s tough on extended families but you can still meet one person from outside your household in an outdoor public space. Make the most of it - and children under five are not counted, which means it won’t be as bleak for grandparents this time.

The second series of the adpation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials is among the TV programme coming to screens during lockdown. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO The second series of the adpation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials is among the TV programme coming to screens during lockdown. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Wildlife wonders

Nature isn’t going away in lockdown - and there is nothing better than getting up close. Things to look for in autumn include spectacular deer rutting displays at Holkham or Minsmere, huge flocks of wetland waders on coastal estuaries, and jackdaws, rooks and crows evening roosting. Also spot fabulous woodland fungi and spectacular spiders webs on cold autumn mornings.

Autumn leaves

Take advantage of the sunshine to explore our great woods and beautiful forests while they are a beautiful patchwork of colour. From Thetford Forest to Sandringham Park, Thursford Wood to Mousehold Heath, lockdown doesn’t rule out a woodland walk or a crispy walk in a frosty local park. Wrap up warm for sights guaranteed to lift the spirits.

Small screen pleasures

Lockdown sofa nights promise some autumn telly treats. The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing are already underway. A second instalment of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials comes to BBC1 on November 8, while season four of The Crown is on Netflix from November 15. Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen’s drama Small Axe screens on BBC1 on November 15. Disney+ Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is great family viewing.

Being creative

Lots of people volunteered for good causes during lockdown, including at food banks. Picture: Antony Kelly Lots of people volunteered for good causes during lockdown, including at food banks. Picture: Antony Kelly

If sitting on the sofa watching more TV is too much to bear, lockdown offers the chance to get those creative juices flowing. Whether it’s learning a musical instrument you’ve always watch to play, or simply creating your own Christmas decorations. Norfolk County Council has online courses in everything from photography to jewellery making. Norwich-based National Centre for Writing offers numerous courses. Why not write that novel you have in you?

Reading weeks

Autumn sees a blizzard of big name books released in the run-up to Christmas. Lockdown offers the catch up on your reading, and whatever your taste there will be something for you, whether it be Ant and Dec’s memoir, Richard Osman’s hot whodunnit The Thursday Murder Club, or Norfolk-dwelling comedian Adam Buxton’s Ramble Book.

Meet the neighbours

Autumn in Norwich as the leaves turn golden and clear blue skies bring out the vivid colours in sharp contrast. Picture: Simon Finlay Autumn in Norwich as the leaves turn golden and clear blue skies bring out the vivid colours in sharp contrast. Picture: Simon Finlay

The first lockdown did have the benefit of bringing near neighbours together. If you can’t travel to meet new people, you can say hello over the garden hedge. Who knows you might discover fabulous new friends who were under your nose the whole time.

Lockdown savings

Though the pandemic has led to job insecurity and financial worries for many, others, with few places to go or things to do, found themselves saving hundreds of pounds during the first lockdown. If you’re in that fortunate position this time, saving up for a post-lockdown treat, hopefully before Christmas, is something to look forward to.

Norfolk is out there

Here in Norfolk we are privileged to have such an amazing county, packed with history, amazing landscapes and beautiful coastline. The rules state that we should stay at home except for education, work and other essentials, but also exercise and recreation. That still offers the chance to explore Norfolk’s best - even things nearby can surprise.