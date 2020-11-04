Search

Advanced search

11 reasons to be cheerful in Norfolk despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:44 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 04 November 2020

Take advantage of the sunshine to explore Norfolk's great woods and beautiful forests. Picture: Getty Images

Take advantage of the sunshine to explore Norfolk's great woods and beautiful forests. Picture: Getty Images

monkeybusinessimages

We are about to enter lockdown again but it doesn’t all have to be doom and gloom

Get out to enjoy autumnal nature during lockdown including colourful waxwings. Picture: Nick AppletonGet out to enjoy autumnal nature during lockdown including colourful waxwings. Picture: Nick Appleton

While the summer months brought a glimmer of hope with the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the arrival of dark autumn days has seen rising cases and what we all hoped would never happen, a second lockdown.

The hopeful language about being through all this by Christmas has been replaced with talk of a long hard and bleak sounding winter.

But amid the despair there really are some things we can be cheerful about. No really.

Weather is good

The prospect of lockdown might seem gloomy but at least it starts under blue skies and glorious sunshine. After a very wet October, the region is forecast to be dry with long spells of sunshine into the weekend. Temperatures are chilly, but wrap up warm and make the most of sunny autumnal days.

Lockdown is the perfect chance to catch up on your reading list. Picture: Getty ImagesLockdown is the perfect chance to catch up on your reading list. Picture: Getty Images

Community kindness

If the first lockdown proved one thing it’s that people are kind and community spirit really exists. Whether just looking out for elderly and vulnerable neighbours, charity fundraising feats or volunteering for good causes like food banks, what better time to make your good deeds really count? Try Voluntary Norfolk for opportunities to help.

Power of one

Lockdown rules mean households are not allowed to mix with others indoors, or even in private gardens. That’s tough on extended families but you can still meet one person from outside your household in an outdoor public space. Make the most of it - and children under five are not counted, which means it won’t be as bleak for grandparents this time.

The second series of the adpation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials is among the TV programme coming to screens during lockdown. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBOThe second series of the adpation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials is among the TV programme coming to screens during lockdown. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Wildlife wonders

Nature isn’t going away in lockdown - and there is nothing better than getting up close. Things to look for in autumn include spectacular deer rutting displays at Holkham or Minsmere, huge flocks of wetland waders on coastal estuaries, and jackdaws, rooks and crows evening roosting. Also spot fabulous woodland fungi and spectacular spiders webs on cold autumn mornings.

Autumn leaves

You may also want to watch:

Take advantage of the sunshine to explore our great woods and beautiful forests while they are a beautiful patchwork of colour. From Thetford Forest to Sandringham Park, Thursford Wood to Mousehold Heath, lockdown doesn’t rule out a woodland walk or a crispy walk in a frosty local park. Wrap up warm for sights guaranteed to lift the spirits.

Small screen pleasures

Lockdown sofa nights promise some autumn telly treats. The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing are already underway. A second instalment of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials comes to BBC1 on November 8, while season four of The Crown is on Netflix from November 15. Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen’s drama Small Axe screens on BBC1 on November 15. Disney+ Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is great family viewing.

Being creative

Lots of people volunteered for good causes during lockdown, including at food banks. Picture: Antony KellyLots of people volunteered for good causes during lockdown, including at food banks. Picture: Antony Kelly

If sitting on the sofa watching more TV is too much to bear, lockdown offers the chance to get those creative juices flowing. Whether it’s learning a musical instrument you’ve always watch to play, or simply creating your own Christmas decorations. Norfolk County Council has online courses in everything from photography to jewellery making. Norwich-based National Centre for Writing offers numerous courses. Why not write that novel you have in you?

Reading weeks

Autumn sees a blizzard of big name books released in the run-up to Christmas. Lockdown offers the catch up on your reading, and whatever your taste there will be something for you, whether it be Ant and Dec’s memoir, Richard Osman’s hot whodunnit The Thursday Murder Club, or Norfolk-dwelling comedian Adam Buxton’s Ramble Book.

Meet the neighbours

Autumn in Norwich as the leaves turn golden and clear blue skies bring out the vivid colours in sharp contrast. Picture: Simon FinlayAutumn in Norwich as the leaves turn golden and clear blue skies bring out the vivid colours in sharp contrast. Picture: Simon Finlay

The first lockdown did have the benefit of bringing near neighbours together. If you can’t travel to meet new people, you can say hello over the garden hedge. Who knows you might discover fabulous new friends who were under your nose the whole time.

Lockdown savings

Though the pandemic has led to job insecurity and financial worries for many, others, with few places to go or things to do, found themselves saving hundreds of pounds during the first lockdown. If you’re in that fortunate position this time, saving up for a post-lockdown treat, hopefully before Christmas, is something to look forward to.

Norfolk is out there

Here in Norfolk we are privileged to have such an amazing county, packed with history, amazing landscapes and beautiful coastline. The rules state that we should stay at home except for education, work and other essentials, but also exercise and recreation. That still offers the chance to explore Norfolk’s best - even things nearby can surprise.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police