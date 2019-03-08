Search

Advanced search

11 East Anglian alternatives to Champagne and prosecco

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 September 2019

Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton. Picture: Chris Hill

Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

For special occasion bubbles you don't really need to look further than where you live, with some superb award-winning wines made right here in the East of England.

Some of France's finest Champagne producers are to descend on the UK next week in celebration of National Champagne Week, taking up residence in London and Bath.

But, those in the know will appreciate we really don't have to rely on our continental neighbours for our fizzy kicks anymore. There are some stonkingly good sparkling wines being crafted right here on our own fair isle - and they shouldn't be discounted for those special celebrations. Forget what you think you know about bottles of British bubbly. Cast memories of Babycham-fuelled parties aside, and take the time to learn about and appreciate what's right here on the doorstep. After all, some brands (such as Nyetimber) are performing as well as, or better, than French Champagne in blind taste tests.

East Anglia, along with the south east coast, is leading the way in the English wine industry. Here are just a few varieties close to home you can buy now. Many of the vineyards offer tours and tastings.

Dedham Vale Wines - Brut Sparkling

This wine is made using the method champenoise. It has spent time on its lees in the cellar and has a refreshing lively mousse (the French term for the head of bubbles that rise to the top of a sparkling wine), good depth on the palate with attractive fresh fruit flavours and yeasty overtones. The grapes used are Orion and Chardonnay. It is always delightful, the perfect celebratory drink and a lovely accompaniment to fish, shellfish or canapés.

Shawsgate Vineyard - Frampaign and Brabling Green 2014 Sparkling Rose

Surely singer Ed Sheeran will be stocking up on bottles of Frampaign NV? Only sold at the vineyard and in the Framlingham East of England Co-op store, vineyard owner Les named the award-winning white wine after the town. He says the sparkler has a fine bouquet of citrus, giving way to a fresh smooth palate with hints of malt biscuit and ripe green apples. Brabling Green is the vineyard's rose, with a berry-rich bouquet unfolding into a summer fruit palate.

Flint Vineyard - Charmat Rose 2018

Award-winning Flint's star just keeps rising and the vineyard's Charmat is not to be missed. The charmat method involves a secondary fermentation in the tank, rather than the bottle, resulting in a more fruit-driven, approachable fizz. The 2017 release was a huge success and the first of its kind in England, blending Solaris, Reichensteiner, Cabernet Cortis and Rondo grapes. A small portion of the wine is aged in oak barrels with Ben stirring the lees every week to encourage a texture and complexity not normally found in a prosecco-style wine. The Charmat is fruit forward, rich in cherries and fruits of the forest, aging to reveal hints of praline and sweet herbs.

Giffords Hall - Brut Reserve NV

A bestseller for the vineyard, combining Pinot Noir and Reichensteiner grapes. The vineyard says from year to year the sparkling wine is their 'house special' seeing extended time on yeast lees, and is blended from barrel fermented vintages depending on fruit and acidity to make a balanced and full-flavoured bottle. It has a soft mousse and rich taste with a biscuit dry finish.

Winbirri Vineyard - 2014 Vintage Reserve

You may also want to watch:

Much noise has been made about Winbirri in wine circles…and rightly so. Now, the vineyard is set to release this very special sparkling variety which they say is a 'stunner'. The 2014 Vintage Reserve blends traditional Champagne grapes (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay) with a great deal of time invested in it- five years of production. A second fermentation takes place in the bottle with three more years of lees aging, allowing the wine to achieve maturity, depth and balance.

Valley Farm Vineyards - Sundancer Brut

It has taken three and a half years, using the same method as crafting fine Champagne, for this vineyard to create 2015 Sundancer - available to try at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at the weekend. Crafted in partnership with Knightor Winery, Sundancer uses Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes, all from mature vines at Wissett near Halesworth. The grapes were harvested by hand in October 2015 and whole bunch pressed and fermented in-tank with a second fermentation in the bottle. The wine is golden, with a stream of fine bubbles, giving over delicate aromas of baked apple, almonds and honey, with lemon and shortbread on the palate. Sundancer is vegan-friendly.

Chet Valley Vineyard - Horatio

Biscuity, bubbly and buttery, award-winning Horatio is produced using the Champagne method, with a second ferment in the bottle, but blends varietals of grapes more suited to the English climate - Pheonix and Seyval Blanc. It is a wonderful example of how British growers can adapt, combining traditional methods with homegrown grapes, resulting in a truly exciting end product.

Crouch Ridge Vineyard, Classic Cuvee, Blanc De Blancs and Pinot Rose Sparkling Wine Reserve

Crouch Ridge is gaining traction in Essex for its wonderful sparkling wines. The Classic Cuvee 2015, first released in 2017, is an elegant bottle combining Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes grown on site. Clean and floral, the wine gives bites of fresh green apples and citrus, with a hint of freshly baked brioche. The Blanc De Blancs 2016 bursts with lemon sherbet and elderflower, opening out to reveal bright peach flavours. And the Pinot Rose, made from 100% hand-picked Pinot Noir grapes, is off-dry and rose gold in colour, with aromas of strawberry, raspberry and floral elements.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Drug-driver seen ‘swerving’ in the road

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving after they were seen 'swerving' in the road. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Tributes to ‘amazing’ Norfolk newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves who led a ‘full, enchanting life’

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his collection of cameras. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

Tax bosses hit health trust with £6.1m bill for incorrect VAT claims

Josie Spencer chief executive of NCHC. Photo: NCHC

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists