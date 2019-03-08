Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New venue ideal for vintage machinery show

PUBLISHED: 09:33 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 17 July 2019

Starting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage Snapper

Starting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage Snapper

Copyright Heritage Snapper. All Rights Reserved

Visitors to one of the biggest vintage machinery events in East Anglia found out equipment has evolved over the years at a summer show.

Starting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage SnapperStarting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage Snapper

The 10th Starting Handle Club event was held at a new venue in Fir Covert Road, Felthorpe last weekend , with the kind permission of The Spring Farm Partnership.

A spokesman said: "And what a fantastic place to hold a rally.

"There were more than 100 static tractors, 50 stationary engines, 40 cars and six fire engines on display.

"The bouncy castle, circus workshop and the fire engine museum helped to keep the children amused while the adults went back in time looking at the well-preserved vintage and classic machinery.

Starting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage SnapperStarting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage Snapper

"But it wasn't all vintage; a small display of very large and new farming equipment was on display to show everyone just how things have evolved over the years.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst on the working field there were displays from Norfolk Mini Tractor Pulling Association and a pipe laying gang. Ploughing took place all weekend with a well-attended ploughing match on Sunday. All proceeds from the show will go to local charities."

In the last nine years the club has donated more than £33,000 to local charities.

In 1973 a group of vintage machinery enthusiasts attended events with their own exhibits and it was recommended by the late Ben Burgess that they form a club/society, which was set up in 1974.

The original chairman, Joe Parker, held the position for 31 years. He was succeeded by Richard Hewitt until 2018 when Sid Banham took over.

The club's name was chosen as all machines of the vintage era were started with a crank handle. These include tractors, stationary engines and cars.

Thousands of visitors go to the club's stands each year at the Worstead Festival, The Aylsham Show, The Royal Norfolk Show and, of course, the club's own summer show.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 8pm at Bawburgh Village Hall and enthusiastic adult and junior members are always welcome.

For more information you can contact a club member or visit www.startinghandleclub.co.uk

Related articles

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Elderly woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Builders find surprise message hidden in floor of 150-year-old Norfolk building

A note was found inside a packet of cigarettes that had been hidden under the floor. Picture: Richard Lines

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this in the public interest? Man who attempted suicide in hospital car park is taken to court

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Elderly woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

New venue ideal for vintage machinery show

Starting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage Snapper

Delays expected as abnormal loads escorted through Great Yarmouth

File picture of abnormal load passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists