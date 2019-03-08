New venue ideal for vintage machinery show

Visitors to one of the biggest vintage machinery events in East Anglia found out equipment has evolved over the years at a summer show.

The 10th Starting Handle Club event was held at a new venue in Fir Covert Road, Felthorpe last weekend , with the kind permission of The Spring Farm Partnership.

A spokesman said: "And what a fantastic place to hold a rally.

"There were more than 100 static tractors, 50 stationary engines, 40 cars and six fire engines on display.

"The bouncy castle, circus workshop and the fire engine museum helped to keep the children amused while the adults went back in time looking at the well-preserved vintage and classic machinery.

"But it wasn't all vintage; a small display of very large and new farming equipment was on display to show everyone just how things have evolved over the years.

"Whilst on the working field there were displays from Norfolk Mini Tractor Pulling Association and a pipe laying gang. Ploughing took place all weekend with a well-attended ploughing match on Sunday. All proceeds from the show will go to local charities."

In the last nine years the club has donated more than £33,000 to local charities.

In 1973 a group of vintage machinery enthusiasts attended events with their own exhibits and it was recommended by the late Ben Burgess that they form a club/society, which was set up in 1974.

The original chairman, Joe Parker, held the position for 31 years. He was succeeded by Richard Hewitt until 2018 when Sid Banham took over.

The club's name was chosen as all machines of the vintage era were started with a crank handle. These include tractors, stationary engines and cars.

Thousands of visitors go to the club's stands each year at the Worstead Festival, The Aylsham Show, The Royal Norfolk Show and, of course, the club's own summer show.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 8pm at Bawburgh Village Hall and enthusiastic adult and junior members are always welcome.

For more information you can contact a club member or visit www.startinghandleclub.co.uk

