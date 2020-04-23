Multi-million pound network upgrade scheme progressing

Lite Access is converting a piece of land, located at the eastern end of Barnards Way in Lowestoft, into its ultra-fast broadband hub  which will be known as a City Data Centre. Picture: SWT Trading Ltd Archant

Work is continuing on a multi-million pound scheme to install new ultrafast broadband as part of a major upgrade to a coastal town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With Lowestoft being one of 10 towns in Suffolk to be boosted by full fibre broadband extensions, the new CityFibre network is continuing to be constructed.

And with the Lowestoft full fibre project progressing as part of the Suffolk Cloud project being co-ordinated by Suffolk County Council, homes and businesses will be boosted.

The work overseen by the gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre and MLL Telecom includes “an extension of 5km to the proposed core network fibre run,” which will ensure that Lowestoft’s key employment sites and residential areas benefits from access to full fibre.

The project to install ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband was approved last year to enable ultrafast broadband and potentially could also be used to enable 5G mobile roll out.

Last October Lowestoft was unveiled as one of 14 Gigabit City projects and Lite Access Technologies – whose head office is in Canada – was selected as its network construction partner.

The company was awarded a contract worth £10m for fibre-to-the premises (FTTP) installation “to over 28,000 homes in Lowestoft.”

At the time, Charles Kitchin, city manager at CityFibre, said: “In Lite Access we believe we have found a partner that has the right blend of experience and expertise to bring most residents, businesses and public services in Lowestoft within reach of gigabit-capable broadband services.”

Work began in January, and with the town to be transformed by the £10m network upgrade it will see a new full fibre network installed throughout Lowestoft. Lite Access is converting a piece of land, located at the eastern end of Barnards Way in Lowestoft, into its ultra-fast broadband hub – which will be known as a City Data Centre.

In January installation began at Peto Way to lay feeder duct and micro duct in both footpaths and to build jointing chambers at the roundabout.

Work on installing the cables in other roads nearby – including Normanston Drive, Denmark Road and Commercial Road – has continued since.

These works, which have seen footways closed and pedestrians diverted in to the cycle way along Peto Way since last month, is being carried out in four phases which will run consecutively.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, these works are due to continue until May 6.