Historic US airfield museum volunteers awarded highest Queen’s honour

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:31 AM August 7, 2022
100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum volunteers with former US airman Albert Freitas

100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum volunteers with former US airman Albert Freitas on a return before his death - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography

A Norfolk museum dedicated to keeping alive the history of the ‘friendly invasion’ of US airmen during the Second World War has won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. 

100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum volunteers in the 1970s

100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum volunteers in the 1970s - Credit: 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum

Trustees and volunteers at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, based just outside Diss, were surprised and delighted to discover that they had been awarded the highest award for voluntary services in the UK. 

The museum, located in the original control tower and other remaining buildings of the RAF Thorpe Abbotts airfield, near Dickleburgh, is dedicated to the US soldiers and members of the US 8th Air Force.

The 100th Bomb Group Museum at Thorpe Abbotts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at Thorpe Abbotts - Credit: Archant

Debra Hubbard, chairman of trustees, said:  “It’s hard to put into words how proud and honoured we feel to receive the QAVS. 

“For over 45 years the museum has had volunteers from all walks of life, each one has contributed to what you can see today. 

“Our volunteers are a very special bunch of people, some have been here from the start, others for a few weeks, they range from age 13 to 87!” 

Three thousand American troops were stationed at Thorpe Abbots during the Second World War

Three thousand American troops were stationed at Thorpe Abbots during the Second World War - Credit: 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum

Ronald Batley, curator, and volunteer for 45 years, said: “Having been involved with the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum since its inception in 1977, I have seen the organisation grow and flourish over 45 years. 

“To be awarded the highest honour for voluntary services in the UK is astounding, and a validation of the many years of enthusiasm and devotion that our volunteers give to preserve the memory of the 100th Bomb Group.”

The 100th Bomb Group Museum in Thorpe Abbotts where once over 3,000 American troops were stationed d

The 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum in Thorpe Abbotts - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 100th Bomb Group gained the reputation as the ‘Bloody Hundredth’ due to the heavy losses they suffered on combat missions from the base between June 25, 1943 and April 20, 1945. 

During those 22 months they were credited with 8,630 missions with the terrible loss of 732 airmen and 177 aircraft. 

Surviving airmen and their relatives from America still regularly return to the museum to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The 100th Bomb Group who were based at Thorpe Abbotts flew missions in B17 Flying Fortress aircraft

The 100th Bomb Group who were based at Thorpe Abbotts flew missions in B17 Flying Fortress aircraft - Credit: 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum

Organisations to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services must be made up of at least three people and led by volunteers. 

Local assessment panels consider nominations and agree a shortlist for approval by the Queen. 

The museum will receive a certificate signed by the Queen and a domed glass crystal while representatives from the group may also be invited to attend a Royal garden party.

Volunteers at 100th Bomb Group Museum in Thorpe Abbotts

Volunteers at 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum in Thorpe Abbotts - Credit: 100th Bomb Group Museum


