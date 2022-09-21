News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Queen’s honour ‘bittersweet’ for US airfield museum volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:55 AM September 21, 2022
100th Bomb Group Museum volunteers with former US airman Albert Freitas and Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service certificate

100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum volunteers with former US airman Albert Freitas and Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service certificate (inset) - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography

Volunteers at a Norfolk museum were presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service on the day of the late monarch’s death. 

Trustees and volunteers at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, based just outside Diss, said it was “bittersweet” to receive the highest award for voluntary services in the UK on September 8.

“Little did we know how poignant this would come to be,” said the museum in a statement.

“We send our deepest condolences to King Charles and all of the Royal Family on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum was formed in 1977 as a living memorial to American servicemen and US 8th Air Force personnel who served at the base during the Second World War.

Located in the original control tower and other remaining buildings of the RAF Thorpe Abbotts airfield, near Dickleburgh, it was recognised as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Retiring farmer Martin Howes is hosting an auction of farm machinery at Briggate Old Hall Farm in Honing

Farming | Gallery

Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The A146 Loddon Road junction with Fox Lane

Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon