Queen’s honour ‘bittersweet’ for US airfield museum volunteers

100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum volunteers with former US airman Albert Freitas and Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service certificate (inset) - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography

Volunteers at a Norfolk museum were presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service on the day of the late monarch’s death.

Trustees and volunteers at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, based just outside Diss, said it was “bittersweet” to receive the highest award for voluntary services in the UK on September 8.

“Little did we know how poignant this would come to be,” said the museum in a statement.

“We send our deepest condolences to King Charles and all of the Royal Family on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum was formed in 1977 as a living memorial to American servicemen and US 8th Air Force personnel who served at the base during the Second World War.

Located in the original control tower and other remaining buildings of the RAF Thorpe Abbotts airfield, near Dickleburgh, it was recognised as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.