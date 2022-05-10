Over 10,000 people visited opening of Norfolk tulip field raising £100k
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The 10-day opening of a 28-acre tulip field has raised almost £100,000.
The display attracted over 10,000 visitors and tulip enthusiasts, many of whom travelled long distances to view the only public tulip fields in the country.
Miffy from Dick Bruna's picture books visited the fields over the May bank holiday and exclusive merchandise was sold.
The catering team also got involved, making tulip-themed biscuits and cakes.
Tulip growers Mark and Susanne Eves from Belmont Nurseries in Terrington St Clement worked with The Norfolk Hospice to put on the event.
Just four days after going on sale, tickets to the event in Roydon were sold out.
This year's event made quadruple the earnings of last year, raising £93,392 for the Hillington-based charity.
It is the largest amount of money the hospice has made at an event.