Lockdown front garden sale raises £1,000 for breast cancer charity

Richenda Buck and her husband Martin have raised over £1000 from the sale of items outside their house for Keeping A Breast charity. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A woman who beat breast cancer has raised nearly £1,000 for the charity that supported her after reconstructive surgery by selling items outside her front door.

Richenda Buck and her husband Martin, of Sunny Grove, Costessey, have been selling jigsaws, books and bric-a-brac during lockdown for Norwich based charity Keeping Abreast.

The charity supports those facing and going through breast reconstruction following a breast cancer diagnosis or the discovery of a hereditary breast cancer gene.

Mrs Buck was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 at the age of 46, undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy and a mastectomy.

She said: “If you do nothing else check at least in the shower once a week, have a feel and make sure it feels like it should - men, as well as women.”

She had reconstructive surgery in 2014 and, in the process, found out about the work of Keeping Abreast. She now shares her experiences with others.

She said throughout she has been supported by Mr Buck, who helps run the stall and speaks with partners of those going through surgery.

The mother-of-two - who two years before her diagnosis was knocked off her bike by a car, breaking both her legs - has been fundraising for the charity for four years and has seen her fundraising increase each year.

She said:“I am very passionate about it. There is big support for friends and family. There is great support, so pop along to a Keeping Abreast support group and see how you feel. We do this [fundraising] to encourage people to talk about it and make some profit for Keep Abreast.”

Mrs Buck praised the Costessey community for their support and donations

Carolyn Atkins, Keeping Abreast, volunteer and support officer said: “We really appreciate the efforts that she and her husband have gone to to raise money for the charity over the past four years, but in particular over the past few months when everyone in the charity sector has been affected by Covid-19.”

The stall, on Sunny Grove, will be open until Saturday before a short break.

The couple will resume the stall on Saturday, September 26.

Find out more by visiting www.keepingabreast.org.uk.