Marvellous May aiming to finish dementia challenge by 100th birthday

Published: 2:56 PM March 21, 2021

May Walker, a member of the Wymondham Dementia Support Group, is hoping to complete her challenge by her 100th birthday on May 5. - Credit: May Walker

A soon-to-be centenarian is aiming to complete a musical challenge by her 100th birthday to help a dementia support group to continue its vital work.

Wymondham Dementia Support Group is raising funds to help pay for its work with a 'Step Into Spring' challenge throughout April.

Since 2008, the group of trained volunteers has worked to promote wellbeing and quality of life of people living with dementia and their carers.

To support that work, volunteers, members and supporters have pledged to complete 20 days of activity throughout April.

Activities include hula-hooping, skipping, cold water swimming and cycling, with one volunteer off-road walking for 20 days up to his 86th birthday on April 28.

And member May Walker aims to complete 100 tunes on her organ by May 5, when she will celebrate her 100th birthday.

Organiser Deborah Anstee said “I am in awe of the commitment made by everyone taking part and I hope we all get a little fitter and enjoy some team spirit by pulling together to raise funds.”