Globe trotting former nurse with a taste for infamous neighbours turns 100

Olga Millson turned 100 at her home at Hethersett Hall on January 30, 2019. Photo: Submitted Archant

A globe trotting nurse with a thirst for adventure and mysterious celebrity neighbours has celebrated her 100th birthday at a Norfolk care home.

A resident at Hethersett Hall Care Home, Olga Millson’s fascinating memoirs have been captivating staff for 10 years.

Born on January 30, 1919 in South Africa, Mrs Millson trained as a nurse in Cairo, Egypt, falling in love with RAF Squadron Leader Alan Millson.

The love struck Brit said as soon as he saw the young nurse he realised he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and the pair remained married for more than 50 years until the RAF leader was killed in an air strike some years later.

Throughout her 100 years, Mrs Millson laid roots in a host of exotic places, including India, Australia and France.

During her time in Paris the colourful jet setter lived next door to the descendents of one of history’s most mysterious royal families, the Romanovs, who’s figure heads and five children were executed by Russian troops in 1918.

After many years exploring the world, Mrs Millson moved to the UK, settling in Hingham in mid-Norfolk.

Lee Sharpe, unit manager, said; “Olga has shared so many remarkable stories with us, we always love hearing about her interesting life experiences and adventures from all over the globe. Olga is an incredible lady and an inspiration to us all!”

To celebrate 100 action packed years, staff at Hethersett Hall, friends and family organised afternoon tea at Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett, where Mrs Millson lived in a cottage before entering the home.

Among those relatives attending afternoon tea were friend Diane Redgrave and her two daughters Jane Valentine and Jean Veried, who said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Olga over the past nine years. On many occasion she had us in stitches with her amazing sense of humour! She has been a good and loyal companion to our Mother and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day.”

As well as being applauded by staff, relatives, friends and other residents, the 100-year-old received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday.