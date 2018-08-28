£100 reward offered for the return of locket woman wore every day for 40 years

Ann Eccleston, 75, from Weybourne is "devastated" after losing her gold locket, pictured. Photo: Ann Eccleston Archant

The son of a retired carer who was left devastated after the loss of a gold locket she has worn every day for 40 years has put up a £100 reward.

Stuart Eccleston, whose 75-year-old mum Ann Eccleston lost the heart-shaped gold locket in Cromer on Friday, January 11, said he wanted to offer the reward for the safe return of the treasure.

Mrs Eccleston, from Weybourne, had to take the locket off for an appointment at Cromer hospital.

She said: “My husband gave it back to me when we were in the car and I must have not put it on properly.

“I got home and felt my neck - I realised it was gone.”

Mrs Eccleston retraced her steps looking for the locket, and asked anyone who finds it to email her on AnnEccleston @btinternet.com.

