From Banksy to a 'James Bond' home: 10 of our best read stories in 2021

Visitors and locals capture photos of the Banksy graffiti at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

From homes for sale to Banksy's East Anglian holiday - here are 10 of the best read stories on the Eastern Daily Press website in 2021.

Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop of BBC Look East met in Norwich more than 20 years ago - Credit: Contributed

This television couple started an office romance 23 years ago - and it has been ongoing ever since.

Susie presents Look East and Alex files TV reports from their home.

They live in south Norfolk with their two children, a lively puppy and three loud ducks.

This property for sale in north Norfolk had lots of interest, but many were turned away when they were told they could not live in the house.

It was on sale for £125,000 with William H Brown in Holt and was the most-viewed Norfolk property on Zoopla in May.

Norfolk's hospitals were at 90pc capacity in January - Credit: PA

Nurses were breaking down in tears and coronavirus victims were dying with little privacy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as it neared capacity, a senior staff member said in January.

Speaking out because she said many people did not realise how desperate the situation was, the staff member said wards were being overwhelmed.

Graffiti artist Banksy confirmed that he was behind spray paintings that popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast this summer.

Rumours circulated about who was responsible for the paintings until Banksy confirmed he was behind it with a video on his Instagram account titled "A Great British Spraycation".

Luke and Klara Hawes outside their 'grain store' home which they have converted into luxury on a futuristic design. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A husband and wife who bought a £290,000 corrugated steel grain store in a Norfolk field transformed it into a luxury home.

Luke and Klara Hawes were ridiculed by friends when they snapped up the redundant farm building near Reepham.

But now, those friends are all queuing up for an invite.

A large number of Norfolk primary schools did not reopen on January 3 after the 2020 Christmas break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A government announcement amid rising Covid-19 rates meant secondary school pupils and college students underwent a phased return to school.

Cromer on the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Archant

A father and son who travelled from London to stay at their second home on the north Norfolk coast were fined for breaching Covid regulations in January.

In the same week, a woman was fined for travelling to Norwich from Colchester to deliver a birthday present.

A parish room building measuring 400 sqft came under the auction hammer in February.

The Parish Rooms, Church Road, Griston, near Watton, is a detached building of brick and tile located within the grounds of a nursing home.

WASPI women have been protesting against the state pension increase changes for years - Credit: WASPI Campaign

Women born in the 1950s finally felt "vindicated" following an ombudsman ruling that the government failed to prepare them for a "financially crippling" state pension age increase.

The WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaign began in 2015, and faced a long and uphill battle to get where they are today.

Tony Travers and Sheila Endresz said they were shocked and overwhelmed by a right of way application after enclosing their gardens. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Two neighbours expressed their "shock" at a right of way application two years after getting permission to enclose their gardens.

Landowners Sheila Endresz and Tony Travers applied to change the use of land at 6 and 7 Burdock Close in Downham Market from an open plan garden to enclosed residential garden land in 2019.