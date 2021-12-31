From Banksy to a 'James Bond' home: 10 of our best read stories in 2021
- Credit: Danielle Booden
From homes for sale to Banksy's East Anglian holiday - here are 10 of the best read stories on the Eastern Daily Press website in 2021.
10. Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into their south Norfolk life
This television couple started an office romance 23 years ago - and it has been ongoing ever since.
Susie presents Look East and Alex files TV reports from their home.
They live in south Norfolk with their two children, a lively puppy and three loud ducks.
9. Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
This property for sale in north Norfolk had lots of interest, but many were turned away when they were told they could not live in the house.
It was on sale for £125,000 with William H Brown in Holt and was the most-viewed Norfolk property on Zoopla in May.
8. Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N
Nurses were breaking down in tears and coronavirus victims were dying with little privacy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as it neared capacity, a senior staff member said in January.
Speaking out because she said many people did not realise how desperate the situation was, the staff member said wards were being overwhelmed.
7. Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
Graffiti artist Banksy confirmed that he was behind spray paintings that popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast this summer.
Rumours circulated about who was responsible for the paintings until Banksy confirmed he was behind it with a video on his Instagram account titled "A Great British Spraycation".
6. Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
A husband and wife who bought a £290,000 corrugated steel grain store in a Norfolk field transformed it into a luxury home.
Luke and Klara Hawes were ridiculed by friends when they snapped up the redundant farm building near Reepham.
But now, those friends are all queuing up for an invite.
5. Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
A large number of Norfolk primary schools did not reopen on January 3 after the 2020 Christmas break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A government announcement amid rising Covid-19 rates meant secondary school pupils and college students underwent a phased return to school.
4. Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
A father and son who travelled from London to stay at their second home on the north Norfolk coast were fined for breaching Covid regulations in January.
In the same week, a woman was fined for travelling to Norwich from Colchester to deliver a birthday present.
3. Teeny tiny property for sale for between £10,000-£20,000
A parish room building measuring 400 sqft came under the auction hammer in February.
The Parish Rooms, Church Road, Griston, near Watton, is a detached building of brick and tile located within the grounds of a nursing home.
2. 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
Women born in the 1950s finally felt "vindicated" following an ombudsman ruling that the government failed to prepare them for a "financially crippling" state pension age increase.
The WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaign began in 2015, and faced a long and uphill battle to get where they are today.
1. Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
Two neighbours expressed their "shock" at a right of way application two years after getting permission to enclose their gardens.
Landowners Sheila Endresz and Tony Travers applied to change the use of land at 6 and 7 Burdock Close in Downham Market from an open plan garden to enclosed residential garden land in 2019.