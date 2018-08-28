Over 1,000 people visit Santa at Dereham Windmill

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A record number of people visited Santa at Dereham Windmill over Christmas time.

Over 1,000 children and adults travelled to the windmill to see Father Christmas, with £2,400 also being raised for the Dereham Windmill Charity.

The children were able to visit Santa in his grotto and then, along with the adults, explore the exhibitions that can be found in the Windmill.

Brian Webb, chairman of Dereham Windmill, said: “I want to thank all the trustees and volunteers who have worked so hard to make this event a success and the community for supporting us.

“We hope you all had a Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year.”

Are you or have you organised a Christmas or New Year event in the Dereham, Reepham, Fakenham or Wells area? Contact our reporter Dan Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.