'An absolute hero': War veteran's centenary celebrations marked in style

PUBLISHED: 16:27 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 08 November 2019

Emlyn Jones and Judy Potter with the �1,000 cheque donation. Picture: Potters Friends Foundation

A special centenary celebration was made even more memorable thanks to a grand donation.

When Emlyn Jones celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at the Potters Resort at Hopton-on-Sea last month, the war veteran was surprised with a special gift for the Royal British Legion.

The Potters Friends Foundation donated £1,000 to the Royal British Legion to celebrate Mr Jones' 100th birthday.

Mr Jones, who lives in London, stayed for four nights at the resort from October 27, with his 100th birthday just before his visit.

On October 29, Judy Potter, director of Potters Resort, presented Mr Jones with the £1,000 donation for the Royal British Legion.

Mr Jones, known as Len, turned 100 last month and had been celebrating his birthday with 23 of his closest friends and family at the five-star Resort.

After speaking with Mrs Potter about how he had served in the military for six-and-a-half years, and is president of the Eltham & Wellhall Royal British Legion branch, she wanted to celebrate his birthday with a donation to a cause that he is so passionate about.

Mrs Potter said: "When I heard that Len was celebrating his 100th birthday, the same anniversary that Potters is celebrating next year, I wanted to be involved in the celebrations.

"It has been a real pleasure spending time with Len, hearing his tales from the war, and seeing his military medals.

"Emlyn served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and Egypt during the Second World War, and is an absolute hero.

"Many congratulations to Len on his special birthday and it was wonderful to see his amazing reaction to the donation for the Royal British Legion, a donation we have made in his honour and a charity that we are really passionate about."

Mr Jones first stayed at Potters Resort in 1958 and he had many surprises on his special Potters break, with family members from New Zealand even making a surprise appearance, a drinks reception in his honour and the £1,000 donation.

Mr Jones said: "Potters holds so many special memories for me and my family, and I have had a wonderful time celebrating at Potters.

"I was overwhelmed by the kind donation by Potters Friends Foundation to my branch of the Royal British Legion and all our volunteers will be absolutely blown away when I tell them about it.

"I will be back at Potters next year to help Potters celebrate its centenary year."

Potters Friends Foundation is a community interest company set-up in memory of Brian Potter MBE, to support worthy causes in the community.

