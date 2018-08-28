Search

Main route through town closed all day

PUBLISHED: 17:02 23 January 2019

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

A main route through Wymondham will be closed for a day while work is carried out on nearby trees.

Station Road will be closed for 100m either side of the level crossing between 8am and 7pm on Thursday, January 24, with no access across the tracks.

Diversion signs will be in place to guide drivers through the alternative route via A175 Ayton Road, C594 Station Road, B1172 Harts Farm Road, A11, C186 Stanfield Road, C175 Browick Road.

The closure is to allow essential felling to be carried out on dead and dying trees on the rail tracks.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “The County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works take place.

“The work which will cost £2000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and their contractors.”

