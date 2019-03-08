Search

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

PUBLISHED: 12:31 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 16 April 2019

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

A town centre road will close for seven weeks to allow resurfacing work to begin.

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed between its junctions with Orchard Way and Rothbury Close for approximately seven weeks from Tuesday, May 7.

The work will see a section of pavement resurfaced at a cost of £55,000 to Norfolk County Council.

Rothbury Road residents will be able to access their homes throughout the closure but have been asked to park their vehicles elsewhere.

Anyone with access requirements is advised to call the site team on 0344 800 8020.

